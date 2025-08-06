Google just pulled a Pixel phone from its store, and you can guess why

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has stopped selling the refurbished Pixel 6a, previously available for $249.

The move follows multiple reports of Pixel 6a battery fires and overheating incidents.

A recent update aimed at reducing the risk hasn’t prevented further cases.

After a string of overheating incidents and a battery-limiting update, it looks like the Pixel 6a’s time on Google’s refurbished store is up. The company has quietly stopped selling the device, which had been the cheapest Pixel still available to buy with a warranty.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 6a was still listed at $249 as of July 22 but has since vanished. The refurbished store still offers the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and Pixel 7 series at their usual knock-down prices.

Google Store The Pixel 6a is now a notable absentee.

The removal comes just weeks after Google pushed a mandatory software update to reduce the risk of battery overheating by limiting performance and charging speed. Despite the change, at least one more Pixel 6a has reportedly caught fire, suggesting the update may not be enough on its own.

We’ve previously been alerted to several alarming incidents, including units melting during overnight charging and one that set fire to nearby bedding. The Australian consumer watchdog even issued a formal safety warning last month, though it stopped short of calling for a recall.

Google hasn’t made a statement on the store change or announced any broader action, but with these incendiary incidents continuing, perhaps the tech giant felt no need to fan the flames by putting more devices on the market.

Follow