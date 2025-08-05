Google Contacts' new Material 3 Expressive look is rolling out, here's what's different

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out the Material 3 Expressive redesign to its Contacts app with v4.61.27.

The redesign features prominent card-like UI across tabs like Highlights and Organize, as well as Search and Contact Details pages.

Settings and New Contact pages remain unchanged for now, but are expected to follow soon.

Material 3 Expressive is the flavor of the season, and Google is trying to bring the new design to all of its apps ahead of the Android 16 QPR1 rollout to Pixels in September. Following on the heels of the Google Phone app getting its dose of Material 3 Expressive, Google is now rolling out the Material 3 Expressive refresh for the Contacts app.

With Google Contacts app v4.61.27, users can now enjoy the expressive UI across the app. This change is gradually rolling out to users, and you don’t need to sign up for the beta as it is coming through the stable branch.

Google Contacts - Old Google Contacts - Old Google Contacts - New with Material 3 Expressive Google Contacts - New with Material 3 Expressive

The big highlight of the update is that we see a lot more of the card-like UI across the Contacts, Highlights, and Organize tabs.

Google Contacts - Old Google Contacts - Old Google Contacts - New with Material 3 Expressive Google Contacts - New with Material 3 Expressive

The redesign extends into the Search and Contact Details page, as you can see in the screenshots below:

Google Contacts - Old Google Contacts - Old Google Contacts - Old Google Contacts - Old Google Contacts - New with Material 3 Expressive Google Contacts - New with Material 3 Expressive Google Contacts - New with Material 3 Expressive Google Contacts - New with Material 3 Expressive

The Settings and New Contact pages remain unchanged for now, but we reckon they won’t be left behind for long.

As mentioned, this redesign is rolling out to users. Have you updated the Contacts app on your phone and received the redesign? Let us know in the comments below!

