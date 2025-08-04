Google's new Pixel 10 teaser is more like an Apple diss track

TL;DR Google has released a new teaser for the Pixel 10 series.

The teaser features the Pixel 10 Pro in its Moonstone colorway.

The tech giant appears to take a shot at Apple and its unreleased AI features.

We’re only weeks away from the launch of the Pixel 10 series. Google is using the time between now and then to hype everyone up by releasing teasers. We got our first teaser two weeks ago, officially revealing the Pixel 10 Pro in the new Moonstone colorway. A second teaser has now been released, and it takes a not-too-subtle jab at Apple.

Over on Google’s YouTube page, the tech giant has published a new video titled “Google Pixel 10 | Soon.” The ad shows off the silhouette of the Pixel 10 Pro, before revealing it completely. Although nothing new is revealed in this teaser, it’s what is said and heard during it that’s entertaining.

Over an instrumental of “The Last Episode” by Dr. Dre, the voice-over says: If you buy a new phone… because of a feature that’s coming soon… But, it’s been coming soon for a full year… You could change your definition of soon. Or you could just… change your phone. If you remember last year at WWDC 2024, Apple announced that Siri would be getting some big AI upgrades that would allow the assistant to be on par with the likes of Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Amazon’s Alexa Plus. Those improvements were expected to debut this year, but have since been delayed, potentially as late as 2027.

This teaser appears to be referencing the rocky road Apple has faced with its AI ambitions so far. Even the music choice seems to be a dig, considering Apple owns Beats by Dre. The ad is basically saying why wait for a phone that will someday have the AI capabilities you’re looking for when you can have a phone that already has them.

As mentioned earlier, we’re only weeks away from launch, with the date scheduled for August 20. Along with the Pixel 10 series, it’s expected that Google will also unveil the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

