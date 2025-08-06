T-mobile may have a new perk to keep loyal customers from switching carriers

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is reportedly offering customers free bill credits to reward them for their loyalty.

The offers can reportedly be claimed by contacting T-Mobile’s customer service representatives.

The initiative seems to be aimed at long-time customers looking to switch carriers.

While Verizon is disappointing its long-time customers by cutting loyalty discounts, T-Mobile seems to have a new trick up its sleeve to retain loyal customers from switching carriers.

According to a Reddit thread, where several users confirm this practice, T-Mobile customer representatives are now authorized to offer a $10 monthly credit for six months to loyal customers looking to change carriers or cancel their subscription. If you convince the reps you want to quit T-Mobile, you can also get credits worth $20 per month for 12 months.

The Reddit thread was started by a former T-Mobile employee who claims to be friends with some of the company’s loyalty rep coaches.

Multiple people have since confirmed they were able to take advantage of these loyalty offers from T-Mobile. One person reported that the $20 for 12 months offer is limited to users who have been on the erstwhile Go 5G Plus and Go 5G Next plans, as well as the current Experience Beyond plans.

“I have Go 5G Plus and was about to switch to Visible, but then they gave me a $20 credit for 12-month offer,” a user reported.

However, another user claimed that they were on the ancient Simple Choice plan and were offered $20 credits for 12 months. They also said that they’ve been with T-Mobile for over 12 years.

“Just got off the phone with a rep. I asked directly for the $20/12. She said he had to submit the request to her supervisor. I didn’t buy it, but maybe they are getting bombarded with cancellations, who knows? She did offer a $30 credit towards our next bill in the meantime until she gets back with me,” reported a user who tried to extract the discount from T-Mobile.

Meanwhile, multiple users say they’ve been able to take advantage of the $10 offer for six months, which seems to be valid for all T-Mobile plans.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer looking to port out, perhaps you should speak to a customer rep at the company and check if you can take advantage of these new loyalty offers to save some money over the next couple of months.

The carrier hasn’t officially announced these offers, and based on the comments in the Reddit thread, it seems you’ll need to convince the reps you’re ready to switch carriers to get the deals. So it’s a bit of a gamble for now.

