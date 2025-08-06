Here's an early look at Gboard's Material 3 Expressive refresh (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a Material 3 Expressive redesign for the Gboard app settings.

The redesign features a card-style user interface and a rearranged settings menu with new descriptions.

Gboard is one of those apps I cannot live without, so much so that I even install it on my iPhones (which sounds blasphemous, but it works great). On Android phones, Google is working to bring a Material 3 Expressive redesign for Gboard settings, so you can enjoy a consistent and refreshed experience whenever you need to set up the keyboard app.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Gboard v15.7.3 beta includes code for a Material 3 Expressive refresh for the app settings. We managed to activate the upcoming redesign to give you an early look:

Just like we have seen with various other Google apps, the settings menu for Gboard is wholeheartedly adopting the card-style UI.

We could only enable the new Expressive redesign on Android Canary and Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3. Enabling the redesign externally on Android 15 builds caused Gboard to crash, so you may need to be on the latest Android 16 release to enjoy the redesign whenever it rolls out.

Eagle-eyed readers will also notice that several settings have been rearranged, and their descriptions have changed. We had to activate this change externally, so be on the lookout for it rolling out in the future.

