Poll: What do you think Android 17's dessert codename will be?

Google has a fun tradition of codenaming Android versions after desserts in alphabetical order. In the early days of Android, these dessert codenames were part of the Android name/branding. However, with Android 10’s release in 2019, Google dropped the codename from the public name, even though it has continued to use the dessert codename internally. Android 15 is internally called Vanilla Ice Cream, whereas Android 16 is called Baklava. With Android 16 out for a while now, and Android 16 QPR1 also on the horizon, it got us wondering: What would Android 17 be called?

To start, here’s a brief history of all the Android dessert codenames so far:

Android Version Number Dessert Codename Year of Release Android Version Number 1.0

Dessert Codename No codename

Year of Release 2008

Android Version Number 1.1

Dessert Codename Petit Four (internal)

Year of Release 2009

Android Version Number 1.5

Dessert Codename Cupcake

Year of Release 2009

Android Version Number 1.6

Dessert Codename Donut

Year of Release 2009

Android Version Number 2.0, 2.1

Dessert Codename Éclair

Year of Release 2009

Android Version Number 2.2

Dessert Codename Froyo

Year of Release 2010

Android Version Number 2.3

Dessert Codename Gingerbread

Year of Release 2010

Android Version Number 3

Dessert Codename Honeycomb

Year of Release 2011

Android Version Number 4

Dessert Codename Ice Cream Sandwich

Year of Release 2011

Android Version Number 4.1, 4.2, 4.3

Dessert Codename Jelly Bean

Year of Release 2012

Android Version Number 4.4

Dessert Codename KitKat

Year of Release 2013

Android Version Number 5.0, 5.1

Dessert Codename Lollipop

Year of Release 2014

Android Version Number 6

Dessert Codename Marshmallow

Year of Release 2015

Android Version Number 7.0, 7.1

Dessert Codename Nougat

Year of Release 2016

Android Version Number 8.0, 8.1

Dessert Codename Oreo

Year of Release 2017

Android Version Number 9

Dessert Codename Pie

Year of Release 2018

Android Version Number 10

Dessert Codename Quince Tart (internal)

Year of Release 2019

Android Version Number 11

Dessert Codename Red Velvet Cake (internal)

Year of Release 2020

Android Version Number 12, 12L

Dessert Codename Snow Cone (internal)

Year of Release 2021

Android Version Number 13

Dessert Codename Tiramisu (internal)

Year of Release 2022

Android Version Number 14

Dessert Codename Upside Down Cake (internal)

Year of Release 2023

Android Version Number 15

Dessert Codename Vanilla Ice Cream (internal)

Year of Release 2024

Android Version Number 16

Dessert Codename Baklava (internal)

Year of Release 2025



Since Android 1.5 Cupcake in 2009, Google has diligently used dessert codenames alphabetically. The company finally broke its tradition with Android 16, which should have started with a dessert codename that began with “W.” Instead, Android 16 jumped to “B” with Baklava. The reason for this is Android’s trunk stable project, which my colleague Mishaal explains in better detail when he revealed Android 16’s dessert codename.

Assuming Android 16 is a good baseline, Android 17’s codename will very likely be a dessert that begins with the letter “C.” Do you have any guesses on what it could be?

What do you think Android 17's internal dessert codename will be? 1754 votes Caramel Custard 12 % Cheesecake 28 % Cherry Pie 12 % Choco-chip Cookie 7 % Churro 15 % Coffee Cake 6 % Crème Brûlée 13 % Crepe 7 %

I’ve compiled a few popular dessert codenames in the poll above for you to vote on, but feel free to sound off other desserts that start with C in the comments below!

If you ask me, Android 17 would be pretty sweet as Churro, but I can also see why it could be Cheesecake or Choco-chip cookie too. I will judge those who go for Crepe, as it can be sweet or savory, and that’s practically breakfast territory if you ask me.

