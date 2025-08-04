Verizon is cutting loyalty discounts, raising fees, and removing perks, all at once

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is removing loyalty discounts, which could increase monthly bills by $10 to $25 per line.

Several service charges are also increasing, while Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass perks are ending.

Despite no base plan price changes, the overall monthly bill will rise for a lot of users due to the loss of discounts and the hike in fees.

Verizon has recently been in the news for revamping its customer support experience, but also for losing 51,000 postpaid subscribers between April and June this year. In contrast, T-Mobile and AT&T gained 830,000 and 401,000 new subscribers respectively, so that’s a lot of people leaving Big Red. Instead of doing something about it, it seems Verizon is now removing loyalty discounts, effectively increasing your monthly bill without raising plan prices. To rub some salt in your wounds, prices for several different odds and ends are increasing too, and some freebie perks are going away.

Verizon is removing loyalty discounts Several Reddit users (1, 2, 3) report receiving an email from Verizon informing them that a discount on their account will end on September 1, 2025. While the email doesn’t mention which discount is going away, users have contacted customer support representatives who have clarified that loyalty discounts are being discontinued for all customers.

Impacted customers stand to lose between $10 and $25 per line. One Reddit user mentioned that the loyalty discounts that are being discontinued have no expiration date, i.e., they were seemingly “permanent.” So, if you have a limited-period credit, for example, $10 off for 12 months, that discount will not be affected.

For further clarification on what is being removed from your account, open the My Verizon app and tap the Take Action button towards the top under the red banner. There will be a Discount box, where you can tap on Review Details to determine which discounts are being removed.

Various fees and charges are also increasing One Reddit user mentioned that several different charges and fees are also going up: Activation fees are being increased from $35 to $40: a $5 increase.

Tablet plan prices are increasing $5 per month.

Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge is increasing: On plans with a voice component: From $3.50 per line to $3.78 per line ($0.28 change) On data-only plans, excluding modems: From $1.60 per line to $3.97 per line ($2.37 change)

Verizon Regulatory Charge Increase: From $0.19 per line to $0.21 per line for voice-capable devices. No changes are expected for data-only devices. Note that the autopay discount doesn’t seem to be impacted right now, so at least that is sticking around for now.

Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass perks are also going away Customers have also received a notification in the My Verizon app informing them that Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass perks included with their plan will be discontinued, effective September 22, 2025.

The net effect: You’re going to be paying more money to Verizon Price lock guarantees are still active for some users, and to a good extent, Verizon continues to honor them as the plans’ prices aren’t going up. However, removing discounts and perks and increasing miscellaneous charges effectively means that you will be paying more to Big Red every month.

The popular sentiment across Reddit is that many subscribers are jumping ship, even if they have to pay off their device ahead of schedule.

When was the last time you changed cell phone carriers? 3986 votes I just did recently 14 % A few months ago 9 % 1-3 years 19 % 5+ years 19 % 10+ years 38 % Other (let us know in the comments) 2 %

To those interested in switching, I would suggest waiting for the upcoming Pixel 10 series and iPhone 17 series launches in August and September respectively, as you will more than likely get a stellar deal for porting to a new carrier. You will have to live through Verizon’s increased prices for a month or two, but it will be worth waiting for a newer phone and better offers from your next carrier.

What should you shift to? The correct answer will depend on your location (which influences the reception you get across different carriers) and your needs. T-Mobile and AT&T are the obvious choices for those looking to switch out of Verizon. If you are happy with Verizon’s coverage in your location, you can explore MVNOs that operate on Verizon’s network, with US Mobile and Visible being our recommendations for Verizon alternatives.

Are you shifting out of Verizon because of this price increase? 4 votes Yes, my bill is going up and I am going out. 0 % No, my bill is going up, but I am still getting a good deal. 0 % No, my bill is not going up. 25 % I already switched out of Verizon in the past six months. 0 % I am not a recent Verizon customer. 75 %

