Amazon has a burgeoning portfolio of products, and its Fire Tablets have become popular devices for affordable and portable entertainment. The Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus are two top-of-the-line tablets from Amazon, but which one should you buy? In this Amazon Fire 10 vs 10 Plus comparison, we’ll highlight the differences to help you decide which tablet best suits your needs. Let’s get to it.

Amazon Fire HD 10 vs HD 10 Plus: At a glance

Here's a quick look at how the Amazon Fire HD 10 vs Fire HD 10 Plus compare and which you should get: Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 if you want to save money.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus if you rely on wireless charging.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus if you want more memory for multitasking.

Amazon Fire HD 10 vs HD 10 Plus: Which should you buy? The Amazon Fire 10 and 10 Plus offer a similar tablet experience with support for all the popular streaming apps through Fire OS. They both have a 10-inch HD 1080p display, 32GB or 64GB of base storage, and a 12-hour battery life. They also have the same 2MP front and 5MP rear cameras. Both tablets require an Amazon Prime account to take full advantage of the tablet’s features, such as support for Alexa voice commands.

So what is the “Plus” that the Fire HD 10 Plus adds? The only difference is that the latter comes with an extra gigabyte of RAM (4GB vs 3GB) and supports Qi wireless charging. That, and it costs $30 more.

The difference in RAM isn’t so drastic that you probably wouldn’t notice a difference in performance with light use and only a few apps open. Additionally, if you don’t have a wireless charger or don’t mind plugging in your tablet to charge, it’s best to save the extra money and go with the Fire HD 10 unless there is a really good sale on the Fire HD 10 Plus. Hit the widgets below to check pricing.

FAQs

Can you watch YouTube on an Amazon Fire tablet 10? Yes, you can watch YouTube on an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet using the Silk browser or by downloading the YouTube app from the Amazon Appstore.

Can you play Roblox on an Amazon Fire HD 10? Yes, you can play Roblox on an Amazon Fire HD 10 by downloading the Roblox app from the Amazon Appstore.

Can I use the Fire HD 10 without an Amazon account? You can use the Fire HD 10 without an Amazon account, but functionality will be limited. You’ll need an Amazon account to access content and services like the Amazon Appstore, Kindle, and Amazon Prime Video.

Can you download apps from Google Play on an Amazon Fire HD 10? By default, Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets don’t support Google Play. However, with some technical tweaks, you can sideload the Google Play Store, enabling you to download apps from Google Play.

Can you draw on the Amazon Fire HD 10? Yes, you can draw on the Amazon Fire HD 10 using a compatible stylus and drawing apps, such as Autodesk SketchBook or ArtFlow.

Can you play Fortnite on an Amazon Fire HD 10? No, Fortnite is not currently available for download in the Amazon App Store to the Fire 10 or 10 plus tablets.