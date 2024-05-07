Apple seeds iOS 17.5 Release Candidate to developers, here's what's new

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The iOS 17.5 Release Candidate version is now available to beta testers. Those on the stable channel will likely receive it on Monday.

iOS 17.5 Release Candidate packs 2024’s LGBTQ+ Pride iPhone wallpaper and support for the matching Apple Watch face.

Previous iOS 17.5 beta builds introduced an all-new Quartiles game, support for app distribution through the web in the EU, and more.

Following weeks of beta testing, Apple has just issued the iOS 17.5 Release Candidate version to those enrolled in its developer program. If no major bugs are discovered, the same build should become available on the latest iPhones as soon as Monday. So, what exactly is new in iOS 17.5 Release Candidate? Let’s unpack!

What’s new in iOS 17.5

iOS 17.5 Release Candidate packs Apple’s LGBTQ+ Pride wallpaper for this year. It features the word Pride, which is traced by colorful beams that react when a user unlocks their iPhone. Expectedly, the same wallpaper is available to iPad users running iPadOS 17.5 Release Candidate.

Alongside the Pride wallpaper, iOS 17.5 Release Candidate brings support for the matching watch face. To find the new face in the Watch app on iOS, both your iPhone and Apple Watch must be running the latest Release Candidate version of the respective operating system.

Beyond these new introductions, Apple News Plus subscribers can still play the Quartiles game added in a previous beta. Similarly, EU-based users can still download iOS apps from eligible websites.

Otherwise, the anti-stalking feature that Apple has developed to detect Find My Device trackers should be working on the iOS 17.5 Release Candidate version. This automatically scans the iPhone’s surroundings and alert its user about (compatible) trackers following them around.

How to install iOS 17.5 Release Candidate

Those interested in getting their hands on the new wallpaper and watch face can install iOS 17.5 Release Candidate by following these steps: Join Apple’s developer program.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Go to General , then Software Update .

, then . Tap on Beta Updates , and pick the iOS 17 Developer Beta option.

, and pick the option. Return to the previous page and wait for the iOS 17.5 update to pop up.

Hit the Update Now button, and Agree to the terms.

button, and to the terms. Keep your iPhone connected to a power source until the software update concludes. If this sounds like too much work, you can wait for iOS 17.5 to become available to everyone — likely on Monday, May 13. In this case, you wouldn’t have to join the developer program or enroll in the iOS beta channel.

