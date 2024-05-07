iPhone now has manual video controls, but still lacks Pro photo controls

Apple

TL;DR Apple is launching a free standalone video capture app called Final Cut Camera.

The app was built to be a companion to Final Cut Pro for iPad 2’s Live Multicam feature.

The new app can also be used to adjust video settings like white balance, ISO and shutter speed, and manual focus.

Apple held an iPad-focused event today called “Let loose.” In addition to announcing new hardware, it also debuted some software, including a standalone companion app to Final Cut Pro that gives the iPhone manual video controls.

Apple has announced that it is launching a free app called Final Cut Camera for the iPad and iPhone. When the app becomes available later this spring, it will be compatible with iPhone XS and above with iOS 17.4 or later, and iPad models compatible with iPadOS 17.4 or later.

As Apple explained during the event, the app is designed to assist Final Cut Pro for iPad 2’s new “Live Multicam” feature. Live Multicam allows users to capture up to four different angles of a single scene. To accomplish this, Live Multicam wirelessly connects to up to four iPhones or iPads via Final Cut Camera. With Final Cut Camera’s help, the user can adjust the settings like exposure, zoom, and focus on each video feed.

However, iPhone and iPad owners will be able to download and use this app individually for video capture. As a result, Final Cut Camera finally gives the iPhone something it has been lacking — manual controls for video recording. Just like when using it with Live Multicam, this app will allow users to adjust a variety of settings like white balance and manual focus, as well as ISO and shutter speed.

Samsung has had manual controls for video recording for years, so it’s nice to see such a feature become available to Apple fans as well. However, despite gaining these new video controls, iPhones are still lacking the Pro photo controls you get with a Galaxy phone.

