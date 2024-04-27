Can I share my Paramount Plus account?

Paramount Plus

Netflix has invited a fair amount of criticism amidst moves to crack down on account sharing. People used to giving their passwords to friends and family are turning to streaming alternatives as a result. Among the many Netflix alternatives is Paramount Plus, which is home to a library of classic and contemporary films and TV, alongside original programming like the Yellowstone spinoff 1883, Tulsa King, and Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. But you may be asking yourself, “Can I share my Paramount Plus with others?” Does the streamer have the same limitations as Netflix?

Read on for a breakdown of what you’re allowed to do with your subscription, what happens if you break the rules, and more. If you aren’t a Paramount Plus subscriber and want to give it a try, you can hit the link below to get started.

Can you share Paramount Plus in different locations? Yes, you can indeed share your Paramount Plus account.

There’s no real limit on how many people you can share your password with, but there are a few limits in place. You can only create six distinct user profiles. Beyond that, you’re limited to three simultaneous streams. That means that if you share your account with five people to use all six profiles, only three of you can stream on separate devices at once.

Like most streaming services, Paramount Plus’ terms of use restrict the use of an account to the account holder’s household. It is every subscriber’s responsibility to protect their log-in credentials and share them only with people whom they live with.

Now, those are the rules. In practice, Paramount Plus does not appear to be taking any steps to enforce this policy. Much like HBO Max, Disney Plus, and other streamers, the limit on simultaneous streams does the heavy lifting of preventing oversharing of Paramount Plus accounts. Paramount Plus could choose to restrict account sharing like Netflix in the future if the company chooses to.

Here’s how to share Paramount Plus

Sharing your Paramount Plus account is pretty straightforward. You don’t need to approve anyone or create an invitation. Just give your sign-in credentials to anyone you’re sharing with, and they can get started.

You can create profiles for people, set parental restrictions, and more, or let your friends and family set up their own.

Once people are logged in, they can use your account at will

Just remember that you can’t have more than three people streaming at once, so if you share your account with too many people, you may find yourself locked out when you go to watch the latest episode of 1883.

Can I download Paramount Plus titles for offline viewing? Premium plan subscribers can also download content for offline viewing. This is one way to potentially get around the three-screen limit.

By downloading whatever you plan to watch, you can then watch offline while three other users stream online. It requires some planning ahead, which is the major downside.

How much does Paramount Plus cost? Paramount Plus is offered at two price tiers. An Essential plan, which includes ad breaks, costs $5.99 per month. A Premium Plan, which includes local CBS programming and offline downloads, with no ad breaks outside of live programming, is $11.99 per month.

Can I create different user profiles in Paramount Plus? You can create up to six different Paramount Plus user profiles, but only three may be streaming simultaneously.

Can I use my Paramount Plus account when I travel? Yes. If you’re traveling anywhere where Paramount Plus is available, you can access your account, though content offerings may differ based on your location at the time you sign in.

Is Paramount Plus cracking down on account sharing like Netflix? At the moment, Paramount Plus does not seem concerned with users sharing their accounts with friends outside their households. It is, however, against the terms of use to share with anyone who doesn’t live with you.

