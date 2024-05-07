There's one major downside to the Pixel 8a's 256GB model

TL;DR The Google Pixel 8a launched today and has a 256GB option.

However, the 256GB model only comes in one color: Obsidian (black).

If you want the Porcelain, Aloe, or Bay colors, you must stick with 128GB of storage.

Today, Google launched the Pixel 8a, the newest budget-minded entry in the Pixel family. Like the Pixel 7a last year, the phone comes in a 128GB model for $499. However, unlike last year, the Pixel 8a also has a 256GB version for folks who want a little extra storage space (for a little extra cash).

Unfortunately, there’s a significant downside to the 256GB model: it only comes in one color. The 128GB model comes in four colors, including Obsidian (black), Bay (light blue), Porcelain (off-white), and Aloe (a very bright green). The 256GB model, though, only comes in Obsidian.

This is probably disappointing news for some buyers. While it’s certainly great that Google understands that 128GB is just not enough space for some people, limiting those buyers to just one color is a bit annoying.

Which Pixel 8a color looks the best? 480 votes Porcelain 21 % Bay 32 % Aloe 28 % Obsidian 19 %

Thankfully, you can always put a colorful protective case on the phone to liven it up a bit.

The 256GB model of the Pixel 8a costs $559 here in the US. Of course, that’s a price at which you can easily find the full-fat Pixel 8, so you might want to think about jumping to that to get a slightly better display, a much better camera system, and a more premium build. But, if you just want those extra gigabytes of space, the 256GB Pixel 8a seems like a solid option — assuming your favorite color is black.

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8a Powerful chipset • Now with 256GB storage • Value for the price MSRP: $499.00 Best possible Pixel experience for the best possible price With the Pixel 8A, Google put all of its focus on value. A 6.1-inch display is backed by the Tensor G3 chip and decent specifications, a 64MP main camera is backed by most of Google's latest AI-powered features, and a 7-year update promise will keep this moderately-priced phone ticking for years to come. See price at Amazon See price at Google Store See price at Best Buy

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments