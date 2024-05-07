Apple streamlines iPad lineup: The iPad Home button is no more

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has officially discontinued the 9th-generation iPad.

The 10th-gen iPad has been discounted to a starting price of $349.

Following months of anticipation, Apple delivered major upgrades to its iPad lineup today, unveiling its most powerful iPad Pros ever alongside redesigned iPad Air models. With this launch, Apple has also officially discontinued the 9th-gen iPad, which was the last in Apple’s tablet lineup to feature the iconic home button.

With the 9th generation out of the official Apple store, the spotlight shifts to the 10th-generation iPad as Apple’s most affordable tablet offering. Apple has solidified this position with a substantial $100 price reduction. The iPad (10th generation) now starts at $349 for its 64GB variant, closely matching the original price of the iPad (9th generation).

While officially discontinued, there’s still time for you to pick up the iPad (9th generation) ($249 on Amazon) from third-party retailers.

A full-screen experience undoubtedly delivers a more streamlined and contemporary look. However, the disappearance of the home button still evokes a sense of nostalgia for those who have been with Apple since the early days of its mobile devices. Furthermore, If the rumors about the next-gen iPhone SE turn out to be accurate, Apple’s iconic home button could officially become a piece of tech history.

