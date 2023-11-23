Pixel 8a wallpapers are already here, grab them now

Smartprix

TL;DR Google Pixel 8a wallpapers have apparently appeared online.

You can grab these backgrounds via a download button further down this page.

The Google Pixel 8a is only expected to launch in May 2024, but we’ve already seen a few leaked renders and specs emerge. This gives us a good idea of what to expect next year.

Now, SmartPrix and leaker Kamila Wojciechowska have gone one step further and uploaded the apparent Pixel 8a wallpapers. These backgrounds were reportedly designed by Andrew Zuckerman, in line with recent Pixels like the Pixel 8 series. Check out low-resolution previews of the backgrounds below.

Download the Google Pixel 8a wallpapers here The images below are merely low-resolution versions of the wallpapers so you can get an idea of what to expect. You’ll want to click the download button below the gallery for the full-resolution images.

How to set these Pixel 8a wallpapers You can download the wallpapers on your phone or PC via the button above. If you’ve downloaded the images on your PC, you’ll need to transfer them to your phone via a cable, Google Drive, Nearby Share, or another solution.

Either way, here’s how you set one of these images as a wallpaper background on your phone. Do bear in mind that these steps might be different on your device.

How to set a wallpaper on Android Launch the Settings app Go into Wallpaper & Style Tap on More Wallpapers Find and tap on the desired wallpaper Customize the wallpaper and hit Set Wallpaper Choose whether you want the wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and Lock screens

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone Launch the Settings app Go into Wallpaper Tap Add New Wallpaper Find and choose the desired wallpaper Customize the wallpaper and hit Add Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair Not a fan of the Pixel 8a wallpapers? We’ve also got a comprehensive guide featuring wallpapers from over 90 devices.

Comments