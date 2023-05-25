How to add a COVID vaccination certificate to your phone

The requirement to produce proof of COVID vaccination is much less common these days, but it’s still possible that there are times when you will be asked to show your vaccination certificate. While there are official government-approved apps to hold these certificates on your phone, you can also add it to iOS Wallet and iOS Health, as well as Google Pay on Android.

QUICK ANSWER To add a COVID certificate to your iPhone, scan the QR code, and it will automatically add it to Wallet and Health. Google Android supports only some countries, and the test results have to be online. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to add a COVID vaccination certificate to your iPhone

Is it possible to add a COVID vaccination certificate to your Android phone?

How to add a COVID vaccination certificate to your iPhone First, open Control Center by swiping down from the battery icon. Tap the QR code scanner. If you don’t have the QR code scanner activated, go to Settings–>Control Center and enable it.

Scan the QR code on your vaccination certificate. Your iPhone will automatically recognize it as a COVID vaccination certificate. When the Health pop-up menu comes up, tap Always Allow.

Mark O'Neill / Android Authority

Confirm you want to add it to your Wallet app and Health app by tapping Add to Wallet & Health.

You will receive a confirmation from Apple that you have been successful.

If you now check your Health app, you will see a new section called Immunization Records. Selecting that will bring up your COVID vaccination details.

If you go to the Wallet app, you will also find a card with the QR code to scan if anybody wants to do that.

Is it possible to add a COVID vaccination certificate to your Android phone?

Yes, it is possible, but for some reason, the Android method is not as smooth and seamless as iOS. Basically, Google states in their guidelines that the test results need to be online (no paper copies), and only some countries are supported. This begs the question of why Google doesn’t support other countries when Apple clearly does.

Go to Google’s guidelines and find out which countries are supported and what health provider you need to go through to make this work. Make sure you have Google Pay installed as well.

FAQs

Isn't there already an official government Covid app that holds these vaccination certificates? Yes, in Europe, it’s called the Corona-Warn-App and is generally preferred by official organizations and government departments. However, for going into bars, restaurants, and shops, for example, having it on your iOS Wallet or Google Pay is just as good.

Comments