The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to be announced tomorrow at a Google event in San Francisco. The smartphone sequels have been the subject of numerous leaks and speculation — the latest of which included a bunch of renders and the redesigned Pixel Launcher — giving us a fair idea of what we can expect to see at tomorrow’s conference.

One aspect of the Pixel 2s that’s been fairly elusive thus far, however, is their price and release date information. We received one hint regarding the retail prices back in mid-September (more on that below), and thanks to a report published yesterday, we now may have a grip on the release date too.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL release date

According to the VentureBeat article in question (which was written by leaker Evan Blass, so you know it’s on good authority), the Pixel 2 could be released on October 19, a couple of weeks after Google’s launch event. VentureBeat cited a “person familiar with Google’s release plans,” as the source of the information, and added that the Pixel 2 XL would likely see a release later on November 15.

VentureBeat also suggested that both of these devices would have a pre-order period running up to their official release, though it didn’t speculate on when they might begin. It’s probable that the standard Pixel 2’s pre-order period would launch immediately following its unveiling tomorrow, though.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL price

As for the Google Pixel 2 prices, Droid Life got the scoop on this several weeks ago and it’s still the most credible information we have to go on currently. Droid Life suggested that the Pixel 2 will be priced at $649 for the 64 GB version and $749 for the 128 GB variant, while the Pixel 2 XL would cost $849 for the 64 GB version and $949 for the 128 GB model.

This would mean the standard Pixel’s price would remain the same as last year, while the XL variant would see an increase from its $769 (32 GB) and $869 (128 GB) introductory prices.

All of this remains speculation for now, but tomorrow’s event should deliver some more concrete details. Are you considering picking up one of Google’s new Pixels? Let us know in the comments.