

Using the same words over and over again is never a good idea. Especially when you’re writing something long like a book or you write frequently like a blogger. It’s always a good idea to have a wide variety of vocabulary to keep things interesting. We can help with that. Here are the best thesaurus apps for Android! A lot of dictionary apps also come with built-in thesauruses. We have our best list of those linked just below if you want to hit two birds with one stone.

Chambers Thesaurus Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Chambers Thesaurus bills itself as one of those thesaurus apps that can be used by virtually everybody. It features 40,000 indexed words, around 400,000 synonyms and antonyms, and cross-referencing to online and offline dictionaries. The app will also try to help with words that sound like other words and commonly confused words as well. Otherwise, it's a fairly basic app overall. The selection is good and the design is solid as well. It's also a pay once app with no in-app purchases or advertising. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Erudite Dictionary and Thesaurus Price: Free / $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Erudite Dictionary and Thesaurus is one of many thesaurus apps that also doubles as a dictionary. This one has support for over two dozen languages. It also has grammar information, a built-in phrasebook, a word of the day, bookmarks, and even widgets. The app itself uses Material Design and it looks delightful. It covers a lot of bases. You can download the free version and it has all of the features. However, you'll have to deal with advertising. The paid version removes advertising. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Online Thesaurus Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Online Thesaurus is one of only a few good free thesaurus apps. To start, it supports a little over half a dozen languages. You'll also be able to bookmark your favorite words for quick recall. Along with that, you'll be able to theme the app to your liking, random search (in case you're just curious), and you can backup your bookmarks on Google Drive, Dropbox, or Box. It's not the most powerful thesaurus out there. The user interface is a tad cramped as well. On the other hand, it's completely free with no in-app purchases or advertising. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pocket Thesaurus Price: Free / $2.61 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Pocket Thesaurus is another decent option for thesaurus apps. It boasts 90,000 common words with a download size of just 20MB. That makes it great for older devices or those who don't have a lot of storage. Along with that, you'll be able to view a history of your previously searched words, employ a dark or light theme, and it comes with Material Design. That means it's easy to use. The free version comes with all of the features, but it also comes with advertising. The $2.61 pro version removes the advertising. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Power Thesaurus Price: Free / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Power Thesaurus is a simply built app. It claims to have over 21 million synonyms and antonyms. You'll also get various sorting methods (rating, alphabetically, number of syllables, word length) which is unique. It also claims to be continuously growing so we expect that 21 million number to climb over time. Otherwise, it's simply designed and lightweight. The only downside is that an Internet connection is required. The free version has advertising while the pro version does not. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

