Google Search is making it even easier to follow your favorite publishers and creators

TL;DR Google is launching Search profiles for publications and creators.

You can visit a publication’s or creator’s profile while on mobile through Search’s knowledge panel, by tapping on their name in Discover, or via a direct URL.

These profiles contain the publication’s or creator’s latest articles, videos, and social posts.

Google’s Discover feed has become much more like a social media site in recent months, with the addition of social media posts and videos. Get ready for it to blur the lines further and veer even more into that territory. Soon, your favorite publications and creators will have their own social media-like profiles for Search and Discover.

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Today, Google announced that it is launching Search profiles. The aim is to let creators and publications shape their presence on Search. It serves as a way for them to highlight their content in a shareable space for their audiences to find.

As for what this means for you, these profiles will be central hubs where you can check out the latest articles, videos, and social posts from that creator or publisher. To access these profiles, you can tap on the publisher’s or creator’s name in Discover on the Google app’s home page or follow a direct URL.

According to Google, this feature will initially be available for “publishers and creators with a sizable following on at least one major social or video platform.” The profile can be customized with an avatar, bio, and links to websites, social media, video platforms, and other important content.

Google adds that when a profile is created, it could trigger the creation of a knowledge panel (the informational boxes that appear on Search when looking for a person, place, or organization). If a Search knowledge panel already exists for that person or publisher, the existing panel will be enhanced with the updated avatar, latest content, and a direct profile link. You’ll need to be on mobile to view the profile.

The rollout of Search profiles is starting in the US. However, Google says it plans to expand the feature to more publications and creators around the world at a future date.

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