Google Photos on Android finally gets this handy feature months after iPhone

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos on Android is getting the “Stickers” folder, nearly six months after it was rolled out to iOS devices.

It lets you reuse your stickers without having to create them all over again.

It’s rolling out slowly and might take some time to start showing up on your devices.

Google has often rolled out new app features to iPhones before bringing them over to Android devices. Google Photos’ custom stickers have been no different: it took the company six months to roll them out to Android phones. By then, the iOS app had received another fresh update that added a dedicated “Stickers” category in the “Collections” tab. Now, that feature is finally rolling out to Android devices as well.

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Stickers created on Android phones will now automatically be saved in a dedicated album within the “Collections” tab in Google Photos. This makes your creations reusable, so you can create stickers from your favorite photos and use them whenever you want, as often as you like.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

This way, you won’t need to create the same stickers repeatedly whenever you need to use them. It’s a quality-of-life improvement, and one that’s bound to prove useful for users who often send stickers cut out from their photos.

The feature is rolling out with Google Photos version 7.78. If you can’t see the “Stickers” folder in the “Collections” tab on your device, you may need to update the app. It also seems that Google is rolling it out slowly, as it often does. It’s currently not available on my vivo X300 FE or Galaxy S25 FE, both running the latest version of the Google Photos app, but it is available on my colleague’s Pixel 10 Pro XL.

With this rollout, Google Photos on Android is finally reaching feature parity with iOS devices. As always, it’s surprising how long it took Google to introduce this feature on Android, but at least it’s getting here now.

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