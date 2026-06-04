Uber reveals the wildest things riders left behind in its backseats

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Uber’s 2026 Lost & Found Index reveals that riders left behind everything from dentures and breast milk to a dishwasher, a fish tank, and even live butterflies.

Phones remain the most-forgotten item by a huge margin, while New York retained its title as America’s most forgetful city.

Uber is rolling out a new in-app feature that lets users request a return trip from their driver to get lost items back with just a few taps.

They left WHAT in an Uber? That’s exactly the reaction I had after reading Uber’s newly released 10th annual Lost & Found Index. So if you’ve ever left your phone in an Uber, take comfort in knowing that someone else apparently left behind an entire dishwasher.

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Uber’s yearly Lost & Found Index highlights the most unique items riders leave behind in the company’s cabs. It’s an annual reminder that while rides end, human forgetfulness never will.

This year’s list of lost items includes some wild discoveries. While people forgot the usual things like phones, wallets, and keys, the list also includes some utterly baffling items like dentures with two teeth, breast milk, human hair, live fish, a mannequin, a 75-gallon fish tank, and yes, a dishwasher.

Other standout entries were 20 pounds of duck sausage, a package of live butterflies, two wedding gowns, pelvis implants, and a single red-bottom Louboutin heel that is presumably still looking for its soulmate.

Some of the trends also reflect what’s popular right now. Uber says Labubu dolls were among the most commonly forgotten novelty items this year, while riders also left behind wellness staples such as sea moss, protein powder, peptides, and even Ozempic. Meanwhile, the company’s drivers continue to recover an alarming number of dental items, including veneers, gold grills, and full sets of dentures.

Uber Screenshot

Despite the chaos, phones remained the most-forgotten item, with more than a million reported lost over the years, and New York once again earned the title of America’s most forgetful city. July 17 was the year’s most forgetful day, and the company noted that Sundays usually generate the most lost-item reports.

The good news is that getting your belongings back may soon be less painful. Uber is rolling out a revamped Lost & Found experience that lets users report missing items and, in select markets, request a return trip directly through the app so drivers can return forgotten belongings. The feature is already live in several US states and is expected to expand nationwide later this year.

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