ChatGPT just made managing your Homey smart home a whole lot easier

TL;DR Athom has launched a native ChatGPT integration for Homey, allowing users to connect their smart home accounts instantly without complex manual server setups.

Users can now use ChatGPT to rename devices, adjust zones, and build or update both standard and Advanced Flows simply by describing what they want.

The new ChatGPT integration supports Homey Cloud, Homey Pro, Pro Mini, and custom Homey Self-Hosted Server setups.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Athom’s Homey open smart home ecosystem, you probably remember when they introduced the Homey Model Context Protocol (MCP) server earlier this year. It was a massive win for power users, but hooking your local smart home setup up to an AI powerhouse like ChatGPT still felt like a multi-step weekend science project. Now Athom is erasing that friction by making Homey directly available in ChatGPT.

As Homey announced in a blog post, Homey is now available directly in ChatGPT, allowing users to connect their Homey account with one click and start using it with their smart home.

With ChatGPT, you can now rename devices or move them to another zone, create and update Flows, and do the same with Advanced Flows. Instead of manually searching through every available Flow card, you can describe what you want to automate and let ChatGPT help turn it into a Flow. The idea here is that you can use AI’s brainpower to structure your smart home the way you want it to function.

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The Homey app in ChatGPT works with the subscription-based Homey Cloud, a local Homey Pro, the compact Pro Mini, or a custom Homey Self-Hosted Server setup.

If you prefer Claude or other AI agents, you can continue using the Homey MCP Server to get the same capabilities as the ChatGPT app. If you already connected Homey manually to ChatGPT through the MCP Server, nothing changes.

The native ChatGPT integration caps off an incredibly busy couple of weeks for the smart home platform, which has been aggressively pushing its UI onto every screen imaginable. Just last month, the company rolled out dedicated Homey apps for Android TV and LG webOS, allowing users to scan a quick QR code and turn their television into a massive, remote-friendly smart home dashboard. It’s a busy era for the platform, but it’s clear that Homey has no intention of slowing down.

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