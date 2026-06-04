Get ready to ramble: Google lays groundwork for Gboard's voice typing upgrade

Stephen Headrick / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is preparing for the rollout of “Rambler” in Gboard.

The latest beta of Gboard introduces a toggle for the voice-to-text feature.

Google is also making preparations to remove Pixel Studio from its virtual keyboard.

During Google I/O 2026, the Mountain View-based firm revealed a new feature coming to Gboard, dubbed “Rambler.” The voice-to-text feature doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but it’s due to arrive this summer. As summer is just around the corner, Google is making preparations to add the tool to Gboard’s feature set. At the same time, the tech giant is also working to take a feature away.

Before we go any further, let’s do a quick recap of Rambler for those who may have missed the announcement. As Google explained during I/O, Rambler improves voice-to-text by understanding context and making sense of your “rambles.” So if you have a tendency to use filler words such as “like” or “um,” it will know to leave those out of the transcription for a cleaner read. The tool can even recognize when you repeat yourself or attempt to self-correct, leaving only the relevant parts in your message.

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While digging through the latest version (17.5.6.917159154-beta-arm64-v8a) of Gboard, we came across a newly added toggle in the Voice typing settings. This toggle is not yet available by default. Once activated, the toggle allows you to enable/disable Rambler at will.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Moving on to what’s being removed, we learned back in February that Google is sunsetting Pixel Studio. Google confirmed that it plans to direct users of the AI sticker creation tool to Nano Banana in Gemini instead. Our investigation into the latest Gboard beta reveals that Google is already laying the groundwork for Pixel Studio’s removal.

We were able to find a reference in the code alluding to Google’s plans to end Pixel Studio. This allowed us to use a version of Gboard where the custom sticker creation tab does not exist. Similar to the Rambler toggle, this change has not rolled out yet.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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