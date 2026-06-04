You can finally use your voice for Pixel's 'Take a Message' greetings

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Custom greetings for Pixel’s “Take a Message” feature are rolling out in the stable version of the Phone app.

You will be able to record your own greetings that play when your phone answers a call.

You can record multiple greetings and set any one as the default.

One of the Pixel’s most useful features is now rolling out to all users in supported countries. The ability to record custom outgoing messages for the Pixel’s “Take a Message” voicemail feature was originally spotted in a beta version of the Phone app back in April. It’s now rolling out in the stable channel as well, meaning you can now record custom voicemail greetings that play when your Pixel phone answers a call for you.

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Once you’ve updated your Phone app to the latest version, the app’s home screen will display a pop-up inviting you to try out the new feature. You can directly use this to set things up, or you can go to the “Manage greetings” option within the Phone app’s “Take a Message” settings.

You can record and save as many greetings as you like, and setting one as the default is as simple as selecting the “Set as default” option from the three-dot menu.

Right now, you can choose to use the “Standard greeting” or record your own. Your Pixel will then use your selected greeting whenever it answers a call from any contact or phone number. However, back in April, we did see some strings in the Phone app that suggested it could let you set specific greetings for individual contacts to make the feature even more personal.

Custom greetings for “Take a Message” are now available in the Phone app for users in Australia, Canada, the US, the UK, and Ireland. You will also need a Pixel 6 or newer to use the feature on your phone.

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