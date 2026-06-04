Morphe users will soon get a highly-requested YouTube Premium feature

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Patching app Morphe will bring YouTube’s Premium playing queue feature in its upcoming v1.31 patch update.

The playing queue feature bypasses previous server-side restrictions by creating a temporary queue that users can play, open, or save as a playlist.

Following user feedback, developers have also added persistence to the queue so it remains intact even if the YouTube app restarts.

Morphe is fast-growing as a patching app that not only unlocks paid features in YouTube and YouTube Music but has also recently extended to other streaming apps. If you’re a Morphe YouTube user, you’ve probably run into issues adding videos to the playing queue. Thankfully, a future Morphe update will finally allow you to add videos to the playing queue.

The playing queue on YouTube is like a temporary playlist for videos you’re watching in your current viewing session. Surprisingly, the playing queue is a YouTube Premium feature, and it was unavailable on Morphe as it was said to be controlled on the server side.

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Morphe contributor oiz92 has shared that the Morphe-patched YouTube app will soon allow you to add videos to the playing queue. Users will be able to add to the queue and perform additional actions, such as opening the queue, playing it, or saving it as a playlist.

The feature works by creating a temporary queue within the app. In its first iteration, the patched YouTube app deleted the queue when it restarted. But Morphe devs were quick to add queue persistence between sessions based on user feedback, so your queue won’t disappear if the app restarts. If you’d like an even more permanent (and shareable) way to save your queue, you can save it as a playlist.

The playing queue feature will be available in v1.31 patches generated by Morphe Manager. Morphe devs also pointed out that users will be able to add videos to the playing queue without opening the video in a future update.

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