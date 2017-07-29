

Despite all of our advances in technology, dating hasn’t changed hardly at all in the 21st century. You meet people, talk to them, and maybe start dating if enough sparks fly. There are some dating apps out there that can help this process along. However, based on our research, dating apps in general need a major improvement. Most of these experiences were frustrating, but a few stood out as being usable. There are few, if any, decent apps for those who don’t want to spend money. Just a heads up. Here are the best dating apps for Android. All of these apps are at least usable by you LGBTQ folks out there. Additionally, the prices for dating apps changes a lot with little notice several times per year. Prices are approximate.

Bumble is one of those dating apps that tries to shake things up. It'll match you like normal. However, women get to initiate chats first. She'll have 24 hours to do so and then the man will have 24 hours to reciprocate. In homosexual matches, either one can go first. Many have touted this as a way to weed out creepy people. However, considering that lying exists, we don't know how true that really is. In any case, the app works well enough. It has plenty of bugs and issues that it still needs to work out, but the underlying system mostly works.

Clover Dating App Price: Free with in-app purchases / $9.99 per month

Clover is an up-and-coming dating app. It's a more traditional dating app. You'll search for people like you and hopefully it works out. It offers the ability to set up dates, join mixers, finding events, and a lot more. Unlike most, this one boasts a free chat. You can also set your profile to just look for friends instead of dating. It's not overly popular yet so you may not find many results in your area. However, initial reviews seem to be positive. It's worth checking out.

Coffee Meets Bagel Price: Free with in-app purchases

Coffee Meets Bagel is one of the more popular dating apps out there. Every day at noon, men will get a curated list of women in their area. Women will get a curated list as well, but the list will prioritize men who have already expressed interest. Matches are given a private chat room to get to know one another better. It's also LGBTQ friendly (although most are). It's a clean process and perfect for those who have busy lifestyles. No flicking through profiles all day long. You can also buy beans as in-app purchases. They help give you more visibility and features.

Happn Price: Free with in-app purchases

Happn is a local dating app. It uses your GPS to find people close to you. It does so with varying degrees of success depending on where you live. Like most dating apps, this one won't do you any good if it's not a popular app in your area. The app works by showing you who you cross paths with in real life. Once it happens enough times, their profile shows up on your timeline. You can then connect and chat as needed. You can buy coins as in-app purchases. Like Coffee Meets Bagel, they're useful for adding functionality and increasing your visibility.

Match.com Price: Free app / $19.99 per month

Match.com is one of the more traditional dating apps and sites. In fact, you'll do most of your stuff on Match with its official website. The app certainly has its fair share of problems, but it should be usable for most things. It lets you rate your daily matches, exchange messages with people, and search for people. It's worth picking up the app if you already use (or intend to use) the website. It works best as a companion to the real thing as opposed to the main way you engage with Match.com. At least the app is free to download.

MeetMe Price: Free / $9.99 per month with in-app purchases

MeetMe is another one of those location-based dating apps. It features a simple. colorful interface that's easy to use. It also boasts over 100 million downloads and uses between all the various platforms. Its original intention is to be used as a way to meet people in your area. However, if enough sparks fly, those people can easily become more than just friends. The biggest issue with this one is the fake profiles. However, we imagine the service is working on disabling those. It's worth checking out at least.

OkCupid Dating Price: Free / Up to $19.99 per month

OkCupid is one of the most popular dating apps out there. It boasts over 40 million people although we're not sure how many of those are daily active users. It uses a more traditional dating site method. It'll ask you a bunch of questions and try to find matches based on similar interests. It also has some more modern dating apps features, like swiping away profiles you want or don't want. It'll ask you to subscribe to a monthly payment plan to unlock all the good features. You probably guessed that by now. Many have issues with the app in terms of bugs as well. Tread carefully.

Plenty of Fish (POF) Price: Free / $12.90 per 3 months / $81.60 per year

POF is definitely among the best dating apps on the list. It allows you to join for free, message people for free, and engage with the app for free. However, the idea that it bills itself as a free dating app is hogwash because you definitely have to pay money for more advanced features. Anyway, this one seems to work pretty well. The interface is clean and everything is simple to use. There are some issues here and there, but nothing too drastic. It works pretty well, at least for a dating app.

Tinder Price: Free / $9.99-$19.99 per month

Tinder is essentially the modern dating app. You've probably heard of this one already. Every time you load up the app, it shows you some profiles. You swipe one way if you like them, or swipe the other way if you don't. If a match is made, you can converse in a private chat to arrange a meet up. This app can be used for doing anything from finding friends to one night stands and everything between. It has bugs, some spam accounts, and some other issues. However, it's a good place to get started in the dating apps scene. The super famous have their own version. Don't expect to see your local single celebrity using Tinder.

Zoosk Price: Free with in-app purchases / ~$29.99 per month

Zoosk is another one of the most popular dating apps out there. It has a ton of users although we're not sure how many of them are active. It's a fairly standard dating app. You'll create a profile, meet people, and hopefully things go further. However, Zoosk pulls a fast one with their app. The worst part of Zoosk is that there are two potential paywalls. You can buy coins that you use to improve your visibility. There is also a subscription that is rather expensive. You probably shouldn't use both.

