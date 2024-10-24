Star Trek: Section 31 — Release date, plot, and more

Star Trek’s first movie made specifically for streaming is coming soon. What was originally conceived as a TV series in 2019 has been reimagined as a feature film following Yeoh’s Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Star Trek: Section 31 release date Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Friday, January 24, 2025. The release date was announced during a Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con 2024, where new teaser art and character posters were also revealed.

Star Trek: Section 31 cast Michelle Yeoh leads the cast as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, alongside Miku Martineau as her younger self. The ensemble includes Sam Richardson as a Chameloid shapeshifter, Kacey Rohl as a young Rachel Garrett, and Humberly Gonzalez as a Deltan. Omari Hardwick, Robert Kazinsky, Sven Ruygrok, James Hiroyuki Liao, Joe Pingue, and Augusto Bitter round out the cast in undisclosed roles.

What to expect from Star Trek: Section 31

The film follows Emperor Philippa Georgiou as she joins Section 31, a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets. The story involves time travel, with Georgiou jumping back 800 years from Star Trek: Discovery’s 32nd century to the early 24th century, during Star Trek’s lost era before The Next Generation.

The plot will force Georgiou to confront the sins of her past while working with the mysterious black ops organization.

The movie promises to be a different type of Star Trek story, focusing more on the darker aspects of the Federation through Section 31’s operations rather than traditional starship-based adventures. A teaser released at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 highlighted more action than typical Star Trek fare and explored the moral conflicts between Section 31’s methods and traditional Starfleet values.

Where to watch Star Trek: Section 31 Star Trek: Section 31 will be available exclusively on Paramount Plus in the United States and international markets where the streaming service is available.

FAQs

Is Star Trek: Section 31 a movie or TV show? While originally planned as a TV series in 2019, Star Trek: Section 31 was reimagined as a feature-length movie. It will be Star Trek’s first film made specifically for streaming.

When was Section 31 first introduced in Star Trek? Section 31 was first introduced in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as Starfleet’s secret black ops organization. The concept has since appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise, Discovery, and now gets its own feature film.

Does Star Trek: Section 31 connect to Star Trek: Discovery? Yes. The film follows Emperor Philippa Georgiou’s character after she left Star Trek: Discovery in season 3, involving time travel from the 32nd century back to the early 24th century.

When does Section 31 take place in the Star Trek timeline? The film involves time travel, with Georgiou jumping back 800 years from the 32nd century to the early 24th century, during the lost era before Star Trek: The Next Generation.

