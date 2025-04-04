Google Calendar and Keep widgets are getting some much-needed spring cleaning (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on changes to a couple of Calendar’s widgets, and one for Keep.

Calendar tries out the Google Sans Flex font and tightens up its schedule view.

Keep is modifying its quick capture widget to better take advantage of display real estate.

Like any good app developer, Google’s always thinking about how to improve the experience for its users, and keeps us on our toes by constantly tweaking its Android apps in the pursuit of perfection. We’re so interested in staying on top of what it’s up to that we’re constantly looking for evidence of changes before they’ve even been completely implemented. Last month we checked out some of those in-development tweaks for Google Calendar, including the possible adoption of the Google Sans Flex font. Now that new typeface has surfaced once again, as we uncover work on some changes to widgets for both Calendar and Keep.

Today we’re cracking open Google Calendar version 2025.13.0-742080714-release. Now, you may already be familiar with the widgets Calendar offers, letting you put either a compact schedule view or an expansive whole-month overview right on your Android device’s home screen. And while Calendar is sticking with those same two widgets, we’ve discovered work towards modifying their layouts:

Here you see the existing widgets on the left, compared to these still-not-yet-live changes on the right, and in both cases we see Google Sans Flex making an appearance, as well as Google shrinking down those plus-sign buttons for adding new entries.

But it’s really the schedule widget where the impact of Google’s changes feel most pronounced, and eliminating wasted white space in date fields allows the widget to offer much greater information density while not feeling any more crowded.

While Calendar’s widget buttons are getting smaller, Keep is playing with going in the other direction, stretching the buttons in its “quick capture” widget out to occupy the full height available:

This widget already takes one of three forms depending on what size you set it to, and all those could be changing, too. With the square “cloverleaf” arrangement, the widget will finally be able to grow to fill larger spaces. And even in its most compact configuration, we can see Google taking that same space-filling approach.

Google’s clearly paying a lot of attention to its apps’ widgets lately, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the changes we’ve identified here are just the tip of the iceberg.

