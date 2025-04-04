Google Assistant is wreaking havoc on DND settings and making people miss alarms and calls

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Users have noticed a problem with using Google Assistant to activate Do Not Disturb mode.

Activating Do Not Disturb with a voice prompt will cause the mode to ignore your profile settings, muting everything.

Whether you’re in the middle of studying, meditating, or about to go to sleep, there are times when you don’t want to be bothered. Thankfully, your phone has a Do Not Disturb (DND) mode that can mute distractions for you. You can even customize this mode if you need some notifications to stay unmuted. However, there now appears to be a bug that’s causing DND mode to ignore the setting profile you create.

On Reddit, a user has pointed out an issue with using Google Assistant to activate DND mode. According to the user, if you use a voice prompt like “Hey Google, do not disturb,” the mode will turn on, but everything will be muted. So if you set permissions to allow for certain contacts, apps, and alerts to interrupt while DND is on, those settings will be ignored. However, the user adds that this issue doesn’t show up if you activate DND manually.

A bug like this could lead to some big problems, like not having your wake-up alarm go off. For this user, the situation was a little more serious, as they pointed out that they could’ve missed out on an emergency call.

Another user also mentioned that they experienced the same issue, which caused their alarm to be skipped. However, in this particular case, the user recreated the original DND Quick Settings tile and used that tile to turn the feature on. They were able to fix their problem, however, after altering the automation.

We can confirm that this issue is also affecting our devices. We have reached out to Google to see if it is aware of the bug. Let us know in the comments if this problem is also happening to you.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like