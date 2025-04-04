Nintendo delays Switch 2 pre-orders in the US over tariff uncertainty

Nintendo

TL;DR Nintendo is delaying US pre-orders for the Switch 2.

The delay is in response to the recently announced tariffs on products from outside the US.

The company confirms that it still plans to launch the Switch 2 on June 5.

Earlier this week, Nintendo fully revealed the Switch 2, diving into the console specs and features while also showing off some of the games that will be available. If Wednesday’s Direct presentation got you excited enough about the system that you can’t wait to put down a pre-order, there’s some bad news if you live in the US.

Nintendo has confirmed that it is delaying the planned pre-order process for the Switch 2 in the US. The delay is a direct result of President Donald Trump’s suddenly announced tariffs on goods coming from outside the country. As a refresher, these tariffs were announced on the same day as the Nintendo Direct, which raised questions on whether the Switch 2’s $450 price tag would change in response.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” the company said in a statement sent to Digital Trends. “Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

During President Donald Trump’s first term, Nintendo shifted production of its consoles out of China to Vietnam in response to threats of a 25% tariff on China. The latest announced tariffs now include Vietnam, which is facing a 46% tariff on imported products.

Although pre-orders have been postponed, Nintendo says it still plans to launch its next-generation console in the US on June 5, 2025. It remains unknown if Nintendo will decide to increase the price of its hardware for US gamers before launch.

