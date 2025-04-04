Nothing's CMF Phone 2 teaser hints at notable camera improvements

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has started teasing a new device just weeks after it unveiled the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro.

The upcoming device could be the second phone in Nothing’s budget-focused sub-brand CMF.

The CMF Phone 2 could offer some camera improvements over its predecessor.

Although it’s only been a few weeks since Nothing unveiled the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, the company is already preparing to launch a new phone. It has started teasing this device through its budget-focused sub-brand CMF, leading us to suspect it could be the CMF Phone 2.

Nothing debuted its CMF sub-brand with the CMF Phone 1 last year, which featured a unique customizable design with a removable back cover and an accessory point. While we know very little about its successor at this point, the short teaser shared on Nothing’s community forums showcases a camera and a secondary cutout within a pill-shaped island.

This design aligns with live images of a CMF Phone 2 concept that surfaced on Reddit last month. Per the live images, the pill-shaped island with the additional camera and cutout would sit next to a dual-camera system on the back panel.

Nothing’s teaser is accompanied by an “In search of the perfect shot” tagline, further suggesting that the CMF Phone 2 could have an improved triple-camera system. Another detail we can gather from the teaser is that Nothing may offer the device in CMF’s signature orange color.

Currently, we have no further information about the CMF Phone 2. However, rumors suggest that the device could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery. On the camera front, it may include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth or macro sensor, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

We expect Nothing to share more information about the CMF Phone 2 as we draw closer to its launch, which could happen sometime later this month. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.

