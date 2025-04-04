Driver ran away with your package? Uber is working on a solution (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown of the Uber app has revealed that the company is working on package protection for its courier service.

Strings show that the company would reimburse you for the package’s value if it’s lost, stolen, or damaged.

This should give users more peace of mind when using Uber’s courier service.

Uber has evolved to become more than just a rideshare and food delivery service. One of its more recent additions was a courier service, but your options were limited if your package was damaged or lost. Fortunately, it looks like the company is working on a solution.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We dug into the latest version of the Uber app for Android (version 4-573-10001-beta) and discovered that a package protection option is in the works. Check out the new strings below.

Code Copy Text <string name="connect_package_details_protection_header_subtitle">If your package is lost, stolen, or damaged, you’ll be reimbursed for its value, up to %1$s</string> <string name="connect_package_details_protection_header_title">Package protection</string>

One string specifically mentions that you’ll be reimbursed for the value of your package if it’s lost, stolen, or otherwise damaged. However, this value tops out at a specific amount. There’s no word on the amount, but you probably shouldn’t be sending jewelry and other expensive items via Uber.

We also spotted strings mentioning the ability to add “insurance.” It’s unclear whether this is related to the package protection option, but it shares the same “connect” string name as other courier-related strings in the app.

Code Copy Text <string name="connect_insurance_details_cta_text">Add insurance</string> <string name="connect_insurance_details_header">Insurance details</string>

In any event, package protection or insurance would be a welcome development. Uber’s FAQ specifically notes that it doesn’t offer insurance for packages. Instead, affected users have to make a claim via Uber support. So this new option should give people more peace of mind when sending or receiving parcels.

