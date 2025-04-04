RCS setup in Google Messages keeps failing? Here’s how to (maybe) fix it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A recurring Google Messages bug prevents some users from activating RCS, leaving devices stuck with SMS.

Users have found that clearing the app cache and data for Google Messages and Carrier Services can fix the issue, as can reverting to a December 2024 version of Google Messages.

We’ve contacted Google to learn more about the issue.

Google Messages has emerged as the primary medium of RCS messages on Android flagships, so it’s crucial that RCS messages work reliably through it. However, as users have discovered in the past week, that has not been the case. If you are setting up a new device and are trying to toggle RCS on, you’ll find that the app fails to connect to Google’s servers, a bug that seems to recur every few months and it’s not even restricted to new devices.

AndroidPolice spotted numerous complaints on the Google Messages subreddit, such as this and this, where users were frustrated that they couldn’t activate RCS on their phones. RCS texting works until it doesn’t suddenly, and their device gets stuck trying to register but fails. Consequently, the RCS status gets stuck on “Setting up” on their device, with no end in sight.

Affected users have tried a wide variety of troubleshooting tips, but only two solutions seem to work for now. First, users can try clearing the cache and user data for the Carrier Services app and Google Messages, which appears to fix the RCS verification issue.

If it still doesn’t, some users have had success with uninstalling Google Messages and reinstalling an older version of Google Messages, suggestively one from December 2024. Once this is installed, you can try to activate RCS, and once you have successfully done so, you can update to the latest version through the Google Play Store.

This has been an on-and-off problem with Google’s RCS implementation in Google Messages. Unfortunately, since apps like Samsung Messages have effectively been winded down, there are no real options left other than Google Messages. You can try out other IM apps, but chances are that your social circles are still stuck to texts, so it will be difficult to migrate.

We’ve contacted Google for a comment on the recurring RCS issue. We’ll keep you updated if and when we learn more. Until then, try these workarounds and let us know what worked for you!

