Severance season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and other rumors

Ever shown up to work on a Monday, wishing you could just space out for the rest of the workday? Skipping straight to the evenings after work is a recurring fantasy, and wishing for dissociation is getting scarily common.

Life can be mundane, work can be boring, and Severance addresses what happens when we get to bring our dissociation fantasies to life.

Read on to find out what we know about the Severance season 2 release date, and plot and cast developments.

Severance season 2 release date We’ve been waiting for quite a bit for the Severance season 2 release date to be announced, and the day has arrived.

Severance season 2 is set to premiere on January 17, 2025. So, we’d be waiting a little longer, but, hey — we’re almost there!

Severance season 2 cast Returning cast members include: Adam Scott

Zach Cherry

Britt Lower

Tramell Tillman

Jen Tullock

Dichen Lachman

Michael Chernus

John Turturro

Christopher Walken

Patricia Arquette New cast additions include: Gwendoline Christie

Bob Balaban

Merritt Wever

Alia Shawkat

Robby Benson

Stefano Carannante

John Noble

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

What to expect from Severance season 2 To understand what’s coming in season 2, it’s important to recap the premise of Severance.

The show is set in a world where employees of Lumon Industries undergo a procedure called “severance”, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This creates two distinct consciousnesses: the “innie” who only exists at work and has no knowledge of the outside world and the “outie” who lives a normal life but has no memory of what happens at work.

Season 2 is set to pick up right where the intense finale of season 1 left off. In that episode, Mark, Helly, and Irving’s “innies” managed to wake up in the outside world, leading to some major revelations. Mark discovered that his supposedly dead wife is actually alive and working at Lumon as Ms. Casey. Helly learned that she’s a member of the Eagan family, the founders of Lumon, and publicly denounced the severance procedure at a gala event. Irving found out that his Lumon love interest, Burt, is married in the outside world.

The new season will delve into the aftermath of these revelations. We can expect to see how Mark grapples with the knowledge that his wife is alive, and how this affects both his “innie” and “outie” personas. Helly’s actions at the gala are likely to have significant repercussions, both for her personally and for Lumon as a whole. Irving’s discovery about Burt will undoubtedly complicate their relationship.

Creator Dan Erickson has promised an expansion of the world in season 2. This means we’ll likely see more of the mysterious Lumon facility beyond the Macrodata Refinement floor, as well as more of the outside world. There are hints that we’ll learn about other applications of the severance technology beyond its use in office work, which could open up new ethical dilemmas and plot threads.

One of the most intriguing elements from season 1 that’s set to be explored further is the presence of baby goats in a secret part of Lumon. Both Erickson and director Ben Stiller have confirmed that the goats will play a role in season 2, promising answers to this bizarre mystery.

We can also expect to learn more about why each character chose to undergo the severance procedure. Erickson has mentioned that like Mark, who chose severance to escape his grief, each character had their reasons for making this drastic decision.

The new cast members suggest that we’ll be introduced to new characters and possibly new areas of the Lumon facility or the outside world. This could provide fresh perspectives on the severance procedure and its implications.

Severance season 2 trailer Here’s a glimpse of what is to come in Severance season 2.

Where to watch Severance season 2 Severance season 2 will be streaming on Apple TV Plus. The first episode is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2025.

FAQs

Are there any major cast changes for season 2? All main cast members from season 1 are returning. Additionally, several new cast members are joining, including Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, and Merritt Wever, among others.

Will we learn more about the mysterious goats in season 2? Yes, both creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller have confirmed that the goats will play a role in season 2 and that their purpose will be explained further.

