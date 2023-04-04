Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets April 2023 security update

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the large foldable. We’ll detail the current software version for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung’s update release schedule usually varies slightly per variant and carrier.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched with Android 12L and One UI 4.1.1. Samsung will offer four major Android OS updates and five years of security patches for the device. Current stable version: Android 13

Android 13 When will the Galaxy Z Fold 4 get Android 14? November or December 2023 (Estimated)

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 update April 4, 2023: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is receiving the April 2023 security patch in the US. There aren’t any new features coming to the phone with the update other than the latest security software and some bug fixes. According to SamMobile, the firmware version to download is F936U1UES2CWC9. It weighs 414MB.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.

Previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 updates March 17, 2023: Samsung rolled out March’s security update to the Z Fold 4. The update featured firmware version F936BXXS2CWB5.

Samsung rolled out March’s security update to the Z Fold 4. The update featured firmware version F936BXXS2CWB5. February 13, 2023: Samsung is rolling out the One UI 5.1 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with firmware version F936BXXU1CWAC. According to SamMobile, the update is currently available in Germany and the Netherlands. It should reach other European regions and international markets soon. One UI 5.1 brings a host of new features, including Expert RAW integration in the camera app, new widgets, new Gallery app tools, and much more.

Samsung is rolling out the One UI 5.1 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with firmware version F936BXXU1CWAC. According to SamMobile, the update is currently available in Germany and the Netherlands. It should reach other European regions and international markets soon. One UI 5.1 brings a host of new features, including Expert RAW integration in the camera app, new widgets, new Gallery app tools, and much more. January 19, 2023: Owners in the US got January’s security update, according to XDA Developers. This month’s patch came with firmware version F936U1UES1BWA2.

Owners in the US got January’s security update, according to XDA Developers. This month’s patch came with firmware version F936U1UES1BWA2. December 6, 2022: Owners of AT&T carrier unlocked models of Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US can start updating their phones with Samsung’s December security patch. According to Android Police, the update comes with firmware version F936U1UEU1BVKB and addresses 60 high-risk vulnerabilities, five common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE), and 13 Galaxy-specific vulnerabilities.

Owners of AT&T carrier unlocked models of Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US can start updating their phones with Samsung’s December security patch. According to Android Police, the update comes with firmware version F936U1UEU1BVKB and addresses 60 high-risk vulnerabilities, five common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE), and 13 Galaxy-specific vulnerabilities. November 11, 2022: Unlocked versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have started to receive the stable Android 13 update which comes with Samsung’s One UI 5 software. The update brings all the Android 13 features, adds the November 2022 security patch, and brings some exclusive Samsung features such as stackable widgets, Bixby Text Call, Maintainance mode, and more. The catch is that the update is currently going out only to those who beta-tested the software. However, it should reach regular users soon. The update carries firmware version BVK3.

Unlocked versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have started to receive the stable Android 13 update which comes with Samsung’s One UI 5 software. The update brings all the Android 13 features, adds the November 2022 security patch, and brings some exclusive Samsung features such as stackable widgets, Bixby Text Call, Maintainance mode, and more. The catch is that the update is currently going out only to those who beta-tested the software. However, it should reach regular users soon. The update carries firmware version BVK3. October 20, 2022: Owners in Isreal can now download the October security update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, according to SamMobile. The new update will bring firmware version F936USQS1AVII to the Fold 4 and fix over 47 privacy and security vulnerabilities. The update should reach other markets in the near future.

Owners in Isreal can now download the October security update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, according to SamMobile. The new update will bring firmware version F936USQS1AVII to the Fold 4 and fix over 47 privacy and security vulnerabilities. The update should reach other markets in the near future. September 30, 2022: It’s taken longer than expected, but Samsung has finally brought the September 2022 security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Android Headlines reports that the update bears firmware version number F936NKSU1AVIG. The update is reportedly available in Samsung’s home market of Korea and in several other Asian countries. There’s no word on availability in other markets but you should be getting the patch in the coming days.

It’s taken longer than expected, but Samsung has finally brought the September 2022 security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Android Headlines reports that the update bears firmware version number F936NKSU1AVIG. The update is reportedly available in Samsung’s home market of Korea and in several other Asian countries. There’s no word on availability in other markets but you should be getting the patch in the coming days. September 1, 2022: Samsung reportedly had a day-one patch available for Fold 4 owners (h/t: SamMobile). This update was 370MB in size and apparently brought performance fixes, general bug fixes, and stability improvements.

Samsung reportedly had a day-one patch available for Fold 4 owners (h/t: SamMobile). This update was 370MB in size and apparently brought performance fixes, general bug fixes, and stability improvements. November 8, 2022: Unlocked versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 started to receive November’s security patch (via SamMobile). Locked models also received it later. The new update comes with firmware version F936U1UES1AVJ1 and fixes various privacy and security vulnerabilities. What Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 update are you running? Let us know in the comments. Also, if you’ve spotted an OTA that we haven’t, tip us!

Comments