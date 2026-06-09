Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR AirDrop support via Quick Share is now live on the OnePlus 15.

You don’t need to do much at your end, other than ensuring Quick Share is up to date.

The OnePlus 15 is the only OnePlus expected to get AirDrop compatibility.

Late in 2025, Google was able to puncture a hole through Apple’s “secured” garden walls by enabling direct file transfers between Android and Apple devices. The Quick Share/AirDrop integration, which was initially limited to the Pixel 10 devices, has since rolled out to many other Android phones, including the Pixel 9 series, Galaxy S25, and newer Samsung flagships. Apart from Google and Samsung devices, AirDrop support was, very recently, also promised to roll out to a host of other premium Android phones, and one of them appears to be getting it already.

I recently spotted AirDrop support on my OnePlus 15, which can now send files effortlessly tMacsaciPhonesne, aniPadsad. While I don’t see any mentions on Reddit, there’s at least one post on the OnePlus Community forums confirming the same. The timing coincides with Apple’s WWDC, where it announced new versions of its mobile, desktop, watch, and XR operating systems.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Notably, it is the only OnePlus phone currently on the list of devices expected to get AirDrop support, which means OnePlus 13 or flagship tablets with Snapdragon’s Elite chip aren’t getting it — at least, not immediately. That’s a little unsettling because the last-gen flagship, the Find X8 from its sister brand OPPO, is already on the list.

Meanwhile, Android phones that already support transfers via AirDrop include the OPPO Find X9 series, Vivo X300 Ultra, Pixel 9 series, and Pixel 8a (but surprisingly not Pixel 8).

To get AirDrop support on your OnePlus 15, you don’t necessarily need to do much, except ensuring that it’s running the latest version of Quick Share, which you can update through the Play Store. Meanwhile, to receive files on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, receiving in AirDrop must be set to “Everyone for 10 minutes.

Follow