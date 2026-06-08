Samsung Bixby lift-to-talk appears closer to reality in One UI 9

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR With One UI 9, Samsung’s Bixby feature moves the lift-to-talk concept closer to reality, enabling voice commands just by lifting the phone toward your face.

It aims to remove extra steps, such as wake phrases or taps.

The feature isn’t available in the latest One UI 9 beta yet, suggesting it’s still being refined.

A few months ago, we revealed that Samsung was working on support for a raise-to-talk gesture for activating its virtual assistant, Bixby. That early hint now appears to be taking shape in a more refined form, as a SamMobile report suggests Samsung is developing a new Gesture Wake-up feature expected to arrive with One UI 9.

Instead of relying on the usual “Hi Bixby” wake phrase or tapping a shortcut, you can simply pick up your phone, bring it closer to your face, and start speaking.

The convenience is pronounced — you could be walking with your hands full, glancing at your phone, and instantly fire off a command like setting a reminder, checking your schedule, or sending a quick message. It removes a step, and in theory, that’s exactly the kind of small friction AI assistants are meant to eliminate.

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But the real-world experience is where things get tricky. Phones are constantly picked up, checked, rotated, and brought close to the face, often for reasons unrelated to voice input. That raises an immediate question: how does Bixby know when you actually want to talk versus when you’re just checking a notification or unlocking your device?

Imagine sitting in a conversation and casually lifting your phone to glance at something, only to have Bixby jump in and start listening. It’s not hard to see how accidental triggers could become annoying fast unless Samsung has built in some serious guardrails. Still, all of that remains speculation for now, and we’re yet to see how the system will avoid false activations in everyday use.

At the moment, this Gesture Wake-up feature doesn’t appear in the second One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 series. That suggests it’s either still being fine-tuned or not yet ready for broader testing. If development stays on track, it could arrive in a future beta update or debut with the stable One UI 9 rollout, which is expected to launch with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 next month.

Whether this becomes a helpful shortcut or just another over-ambitious gesture that works better in demos than in daily life will depend entirely on execution. For now, it’s another sign that Samsung is still trying to make Bixby feel much more natural to use.

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