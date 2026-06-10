I wish Galaxy phones had this new privacy feature, but Google might nix it

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has announced a nifty virtual permissions feature for its phones in China.

This feature sends blank data to select apps that request your contact list, calendar, and other permissions.

Realme had a similar feature in global markets, but we’ve discovered the company may have killed this feature to keep Google happy.

Google and Samsung phones offer plenty of privacy and security features. This includes spam detection, call screening, Advanced Protection Mode, and the ability to block USB connections via a locked phone. However, HONOR has launched a new feature that I’d like to see on Pixel and Galaxy phones.

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HONOR announced a new Virtual Permissions feature (h/t: HUAWEI Central) that effectively provides blank/dummy data to certain apps that request sensitive permissions. An official video posted on Weibo shows that you can specify which apps will receive blank permission data. This feature applies to permissions like your contact list, messages, call logs, and calendar. Check out a machine-translated screenshot below.

This is useful if you’re merely trying out an unknown app and don’t want to share any sensitive info just yet. It’s also handy if you simply want to use an established app with an otherwise expansive list of permissions.

Could Google have something to say about it? HONOR isn’t actually the first Android OEM to offer this feature. Realme debuted a similar Personal Information Protection feature back in 2020, sending blank data when an app requested certain permissions. Weirdly enough, it looks like realme may have pulled this feature to keep Google happy.

A 2021 forum post from an apparent realme representative announced that Personal Information Protection had been removed, citing Android 11’s compatibility definition document: Sorry for the inconvenience. With an agreement with Google (sic), they had updated Android 11’s Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) to clarify what features should be included or not by the OEMs, and whether that inclusion is to be mandatory or only strongly recommended. As a close partner to Android and to maintain a long-term cooperation with Google, we plan to remove the Personal Information Protection feature from realme UI 2.0. Some devices may have already been shipped without this feature, while it will be removed from others via an OTA Update. In other words, realme may have pulled this privacy feature to preserve its relationship with Google. It’s unclear whether Google asked realme to pull this feature or realme proactively pulled it after realizing the feature might fall foul of Google’s Android guidelines. Either way, the feature isn’t present on my realme GT8 Pro review unit. We’ve asked Google and realme about this pulled feature and the circumstances surrounding it.

We’re still glad this functionality is coming to another brand’s phones. However, don’t be surprised if HONOR doesn’t launch it outside China in light of the apparent Google/realme issues. We’ve asked HONOR about a wider release and will update our article accordingly. I really hope Google gives this feature the go-ahead in global markets, though, as I’d love to see a similar option on Pixel and Galaxy phones.

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