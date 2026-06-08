This Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra competitor was just spotted in the wild

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The vivo X Fold 6 was spotted out in the wild at the French Open in the hands of Chinese actress and singer Zhu Zhu.

The phone looks similar to the vivo X Fold 5, but has more rounded corners.

vivo has also started teasing the phone, saying it will come with improved AI features and will launch this month.

Chinese smartphone maker vivo is preparing to launch its next foldable smartphone, the vivo X Fold 6. That much is evident since the company has now started teasing the device. What’s even more exciting, however, is that the phone was recently spotted out in the wild, giving us a great look at its design and a rather beautiful color option to match.

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The vivo X Fold 6 was recently spotted at the French Open women’s singles final in the hands of Chinese actress and singer Zhu Zhu. Images shared by Sina Entertainment on Weibo show the device from multiple perspectives.

From the images, we can see that the upcoming vivo X Fold 6 has a more rounded appearance than the vivo X Fold 5, which featured a boxy design. The images also show the phone in a new color.

The camera module retains its circular shape, but we can clearly see a periscope lens and a new flash position. Apart from that, it seems similar to its predecessor.

In a separate Weibo post, a vivo official also shared details about the improvements coming with the upcoming phone. For one, the phone will run on the brand-new OriginOS 6 Fold. This will feature improvements to Atomic Workbench, AI Assistant, and more.

Another post showcased the new Atomic Workbench on the vivo X Fold 6 side-by-side with the vivo X Fold 5. The new version makes better use of space and could make multitasking easier on the upcoming foldable.

Earlier leaks have already shed light on the Fold 6’s specs. It’s expected to feature a 200MP camera, a massive 7,000mAh battery, and the Dimensity 9500 chipset. Other specs include an 8-inch inner screen, a 6.51-inch cover display, wireless charging, and more.

vivo is yet to announce the exact launch date for the phone, but it has confirmed that it’s coming this month.

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