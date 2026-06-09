Survey shows a surprising number of you still carry a torch for this two-year-old Samsung phone

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

The Moto G Stylus (2026) is a good phone, but it costs $100 more than the previous model while offering few substantial year-over-year changes. Its increased $500 price tag puts it in competition with some pretty great phones from Samsung, Google, and others. In a poll, we asked which of our favorite G Stylus competitors you think is the best alternative.

Our poll laid out five options you can get for around the latest G Stylus’s price: last year’s Moto G Stylus, the Google Pixel 10a, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the 2025 Moto Razr. Despite being a couple of years old, the Galaxy S24 Ultra won by a pretty wide margin.

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While the S24 Ultra was released back in 2024, its specs beat the latest G Stylus on every front. It’ll also receive software support for longer than the 2026 Moto G Stylus, which is only guaranteed two Android version updates. The S24 Ultra is also the last of Samsung’s phones to come with a Bluethooth-enabled active stylus, going toe-to-toe with the new G Stylus’s best feature. The Ultra nabbed 27% of the total vote, with 1,270 people saying it’s the best alternative.



The Pixel 10a came in a distant second with nearly 20% of the vote, or 931 votes. That phone beats the Moto G Stylus on general performance, camera quality, and software support, but it doesn’t come with a stylus. The Nothing 4a Pro, with its unique hardware design and versatile camera system, came in third place with 849 votes (18%).

Despite being nearly identical and costing $100 less, last year’s Moto G Stylus didn’t perform too well. About 17% of respondents, 808 people, said that phone is the best alternative to the 2026 model. Of all our alternatives, only the 2025 G Stylus a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, so it’s a little surprising it didn’t place higher.

The 2025 Moto Razr brought up the rear with 674 votes, about 14% of all responses.

Did you buy a Moto G Stylus (2026)? Would you rather buy something else for about $500? Sound off in the comments.

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