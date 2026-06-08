There's bad news if you want fewer Exynos phones in 2027

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was the first Galaxy foldable powered by an Exynos chipset. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to offer both Exynos and Snapdragon chips , depending on the region. Now, a news outlet may have given us a better idea of what to expect.

The Bell reports that “select” regions such as Korea and Europe will get the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with the Exynos 2600 processor. This isn’t a big surprise, as Korea and Europe typically get the Exynos version whenever Samsung offers a flagship Galaxy phone with both Exynos and Snapdragon chips. Meanwhile, North America and China usually get the Snapdragon variant.

The outlet reports that the Exynos 2600 has a “lower procurement cost” than the Snapdragon chipset. That’s a key selling point in 2026, as AI-induced price hikes affect RAM and storage costs. It also comes amid price increases for other components. So switching to a cheaper processor should help Samsung’s bottom line, especially amid concerns that the smartphone unit could see a loss .

“The Galaxy Z Flip series is a product line where customers prioritize design and portability over top-tier performance,” a source was quoted as saying by The Bell.

Unfortunately, the same source hints at bad news if you want fewer Exynos-powered Galaxy phones in 2027:

As prices for electronic components are rising across the board, the scope of Exynos application will expand further in new products scheduled for next year.

The source didn’t elaborate on these new products. If Samsung does indeed plan to use more Exynos chips in 2027, then it’s a safe bet the firm could launch Exynos variants of phones in a few markets that have traditionally received Snapdragon models. However, the company could theoretically take a more aggressive approach by offering Exynos versions of devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 9 series and Galaxy S27 Ultra. But I’m not sure this is a risk Samsung would (or should) take given the premium nature of these devices.