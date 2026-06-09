AYANEO's Xperia Play-like phone isn't out yet, but someone already went hands-on

TL;DR PC World has gone hands-on with the AYANEO Pocket Play ahead of its planned launch later this year.

A hands-on video shows a thick yet pocket-friendly design, and gives us a close look at the buttons.

There’s still no pricing or release date for the Pocket Play just yet.

AYANEO is working on its first phone, called the Pocket Play. We’ve already seen images of the slider-based gaming phone, along with official hands-on footage. However, an enterprising outlet went hands-on with the device at the Computex expo last week.

PCWorld found the AYANEO Pocket Play on the Computex show floor (h/t: r/sbcgaming) and filmed a hands-on video in the process. Check out the clip below.

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The video doesn’t really show us anything we haven’t seen before, as previous videos and images already showed the device from a variety of angles. Nevertheless, we still get a close look at the Xperia Play-style slide-out gamepad, along with a closer peek at the dual trackpads and other inputs. PC World‘s video also reiterates the thick design, which is admittedly still better than lugging around a phone and controller. The host also laments the lack of front-firing speakers despite the sizable screen bezels.

The outlet claims that the phone will only be available in China. However, AYANEO is gearing up for a Kickstarter campaign, so it’ll definitely be shipping outside China. Just don’t expect to get the phone via your carrier or physical retailers.

In a rather interesting turn of events, the outlet explains that AYANEO wasn’t actually at Computex. Instead, the Pocket Play was displayed at mobile manufacturer AMobile’s stand, as they’re apparently making the device for AYANEO.

In terms of confirmed specs, the Pocket Play has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor and a 6.8-inch 165Hz OLED panel. There’s still no word on battery capacity, charging speed, storage, RAM, and other details. There’s also no word on a launch date or pricing just yet. Our fingers are crossed that the RAM crisis doesn’t kill this device before its release.

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