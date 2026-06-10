Pixel stuck in a bootloop after installing a recent update? Google finally has a fix

Sooner or later, most of us are going to run into a software glitch on our phones. If we’re lucky, that’s just a one-off minor inconvenience. But sometimes these bugs can be debilitating, like we saw with the bootloop situation faced by some Pixel owners after installing their phones’ March update earlier this year. There’s still no one-size-fits-all solution for that problem, but Google is finally sharing word of a path forward.

Exactly what kind of problems users experienced seemed to vary a bit between reports, but all everyone impacted was having problems getting their phones to complete a successful boot following installation of their March update. While some at least were able to get far enough to have the option to factory reset their devices, that would mean losing all their data — not exactly an ideal solution.

This has been a long, slow process, with fixes already teased, but in one of the original Google support threads we found tracking this issue, a Google employee has now posted an update:

Thank you for your continued patience as we’ve been investigating a startup or bootloop issue following the March, April, or May software updates causing devices to freeze on the G-logo or initial boot screen and locking out and rebooting immediately after entering a PIN. We now have updated guidance and next steps available for devices exhibiting these symptoms specifically. Because the best path forward depends on your device’s specific state, please contact Pixel Customer Support at https://support.google.com/pixelphone/gethelp directly so an agent can assist you with the resolution process. When reaching out, please mention the issue you’re facing (for example “reboot loop issue after recent software update) so our team can quickly route you to the correct guidance.

That mention of different device states feels like it aligns with our earlier observations, where it was clear that something was messing up device boots after installing the update, but it clearly wasn’t happening the same way for everyone.