We're about to witness a critical moment for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip exploded in popularity when it first arrived in 2020. Unlike the larger Z Fold foldables, the Z Flip wasn’t necessarily about solving new problems — it was all about aesthetics. Fast forward to 2026, and that’s actually part of the problem. The Galaxy Z Flip seems to be losing its mojo as Samsung goes all-in on the Z Fold like never before.

Some of this decline is down to the form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold and other similar book-like foldables have been billed as productivity devices that work like normal phones most of the time, but can transform into something more when you need additional screen real estate. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip’s only real advantages are that it looks stunning and it’s a bit more pocketable.

Of course, that’s likely far from the only reason why the Galaxy Z Flip is viewed as a product on the decline. So what gives here, and could things finally turn around with the new Galaxy Z Flip 8? That’s a good question, and one with no easy answer.

What is clear is that the Flip series is at a crossroads, and the future of the Flip category could hinge on whether the latest Z Flip 8 is a hit or a bust.

Are you excited for the new Galaxy Z Flip 8? 18 votes Yes, Samsung has nothing to worry about. 56 % No, I prefer Motorola's take on flip phones 11 % No, I prefer book-like foldables 28 % Other (Let us know in the comments) 6 %

Motorola is beating Samsung where it counts

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Now that foldables are no longer a novelty that gets people talking about the form factor, there may just be less appeal to something that looks good but adds nothing useful to the experience. If anything, the Flip is a bit of a step back from a traditional smartphone, as the cover display is highly limited, so you often have to unfold the phone to make the most of it.

Of course, some of this lack of innovation could be Samsung playing it safe, but this isn’t the case for all of its foldables. Samsung just introduced an Ultra model to the Galaxy Z Fold family for the first time, but there’s no such attempt with the Flip. It’s also important to remember that Samsung’s competitors aren’t sitting still, and the flip-phone-style Razr foldable family has largely pulled ahead of the Galaxy Z Flip series in raw capability.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) represents the very best flip technology out there right now, a role you’d naturally assume would go to Samsung. Usually, the Korean giant is all about producing devices perfect for power users, but the Galaxy Z Flip 8 still makes a lot of concessions when it comes to camera, battery life, and a few other metrics.

Like the US variant of the Flip 8, the Razr Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Likewise, you’ll find plenty of RAM, storage, and a reasonably decent camera experience that is a step above what the Flip 8 offers. The Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) is also a polished device that harkens back to Motorola’s classic flip phones, and I have to admit it catches my eye way more than the Galaxy Z Flip series.

Motorola has a Razr Ultra that adds tons of bells and whistles to the mix, but Samsung is only giving the Ultra treatment to its Fold family.

Of course, there’s more to a good flip phone experience than just high-end hardware and decent aesthetics. The Razr Ultra runs circles around the Flip series when it comes to the most important part of a foldable phone: the cover display. Not only is it bigger and better laid out, but it also offers full app support and functionality that the Flip has never offered, at least not without workarounds like the Samsung GoodLock app.

It’s not just that it is edging ahead of Samsung in cover screen software; it’s that Motorola is actively trying to win this game. While Samsung has the Galaxy Z Flip and the Flip FE lines so far, Motorola offers three foldable flip phones, ranging from the budget-focused Motorola Razr to the mid-tier Razr Plus, and finally the powerhouse Razr Ultra. This means that every customer is covered, from budget to premium buyers.

Samsung seems to be content to let Motorola and other competitors out-innovate it in the Flip department, but why is that? Samsung has had the lead in both hardware and software for a long time, after all.

Samsung’s interest in the Flip is dwindling

Paul Jones / Android Authority

As I mentioned earlier, the Z Flip was a big deal when it first came out. I remember turning heads left and right anytime I brought out my first-gen model. In fact, I know of at least two people who ended up buying one themselves after seeing my device.

By the time I was messing around with the Z Flip 4, I noticed the energy had died down. Fewer random people asked me about it, my family seemed not to notice that it was any different than my older models, and the excitement of owning this “head turner” started to diminish.

Samsung doesn’t release specific sales figures, but we do know that its shipments jumped significantly last year across the foldable category, with a 25-percent year-on-year increase. That means Samsung is definitely moving plenty of units, just that the Flip is increasingly less relevant to its efforts. There are even rumors that the Flip 8 may be the last Flip model Samsung produces.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Bottom line, Samsung is still very much invested in foldables, but evidence suggests it feels the category’s future should focus on productivity and larger screen real estate rather than the more aesthetic-first nature of the Flip family. That’s evident too in Samsung’s foldable releases. Earlier this year, we got the experimental Galaxy Z TriFold. At Unpacked this week, Samsung unveiled a wider, shorter Galaxy Z Fold 8. We’ve seen no such experimentation with the Flip form factor, and that’s telling of its future.

This may be just how the market will lean, and that even Motorola might eventually move to a more book-focused approach. For what it’s worth, Motorola did bring out its book-style Razr Fold this year, and so we might already be seeing the first signs of this shift. Of course, for now, Motorola also seems to be putting just as much focus into its flip phone models.

The Z Flip 8 has a lot to prove, but will it?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Despite needing a home run here to keep competitive, the Z Flip 8 is a fairly modest upgrade. Its biggest change is the return to Qualcomm chips in the US, after an experiment with using Exynos globally for its predecessor. Unfortunately, that’s about it for major changes here.

Its footprint is thinner and lighter this year, but the underlying cover screen and hinge technology remain largely the same. That said, the UI itself has been updated with a redesigned home screen, more AI improvements, and an upgraded Now Brief feature. It’s clear Samsung is leaning on its reputation and software rather than major hardware upgrades this year, and I’m just not sure that will be enough.

With the Razr continuing to show it up, I suspect the Flip 8 will end up in a similar position to the Flip 7: not a bad option, but not the best either.

Will Samsung throw in the towel, or is there hope?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Financially speaking, nothing is stopping Samsung from continuing to support the Z Flip series. The company absolutely could keep changes minimal to cut development costs and could just release it as an overthought indefinitely. Even if it loses money on the Flip 8, this is a company that could afford to do so if it felt the Galaxy Z Flip was important enough to its brand perception.

Still, if I found out Samsung was throwing in the towel tomorrow? I wouldn’t be surprised. Samsung seems to be betting big on other types of foldable tech, but does it really feel that keeping the Flip on top matters? There’s no way Samsung can’t outshine Motorola. It has deeper pockets and more experience here.

If Samsung is waiting on the Flip 8’s sales to determine whether to keep going, I wouldn’t count on this succeeding. Really, though, it all depends on whether Samsung decides it’s better to move on or just keep treading water.

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