The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is here: A higher price tag, fewer upgrades, and an Exynos version

Samsung debuted the first Galaxy Z Flip back in 2020, and these devices remain among the most popular foldable phones globally. The company launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE last year, and it’s now back with the newly announced Galaxy Z Flip 8. From specs and pricing to availability and more, here’s what you need to know about the new Flip phone.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 release date, price, and availability

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 (12GB/256GB): $1,199.99

$1,199.99 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 (12GB/512GB): TBC The Galaxy Z Flip 8 was unveiled today at Samsung’s Unpacked event in London. The device launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and Galaxy Watch 9 range.

Keen on the phone? Then you can pre-order it today. The starting price of $1,199.99 means it’s $100 more expensive than last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7. This isn’t a surprise in light of the RAM crisis, escalating storage prices, and the Galaxy S26 series price hikes earlier this year.

Samsung is offering three color options at launch, namely Pink, Graphite, and Cream. There’s also a Mint color scheme that’s available exclusively via Samsung.com. The phone will be available via Samsung.com, Amazon, carriers, and a variety of retail partners. General sales kick off on August 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Most Pocketable Flip ever • Flagship processor • More Apps for Cover Screen MSRP: $1,199.99 Samsung's sleekest flip phone gets smarter The Galaxy Z Flip 8 refines Samsung's iconic flip phone with a thinner, lighter design, a larger 4,300mAh battery, and a smarter FlexWindow that supports more apps, and Gemini AI. It's also the most pocket-friendly way to experience Samsung's foldable vision. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specs Display

6.9-inch, FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

2520 x 1080

21:9

1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Cover Screen

4.1-inch Super AMOLED display

948 x 1048

60-120Hz refresh rate



Dimensions and weight

Folded: 75.4 x 85.7 x 13.1mm

Unfolded: 75.4 x 166.9 x 6.1mm

180g

Camera

Front:

10MP selfie camera

F2.2



Rear:

50MP f/1.8 wide angle camera

12MP f/2.2 ultrawide angle camera

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy



Samsung Exynos 2600

RAM and storage

12GB RAM

256GB/512GB/1TB (non-expandable)

Battery

4,300mAh non-removable

Charging

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare





Durability

IP48

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (cover screen)

Software

One UI 9 based on Android

Connectivity

5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth v5.4



Sensors

Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side)

Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyro sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Hall sensor

Proximity sensor

Light sensor

SIM

One Nano SIM

Multi eSIM

Colors

Cream

Graphite

Pink



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 features

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

A quick peek at the Galaxy Z Flip 8 spec sheet suggests that there are very few changes compared to the Z Flip 7 or even the Z Flip 6. But what are you actually getting with the new device?

Design and display

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung is sticking with a familiar metal-and-glass build this time, but a closer look reveals a thinner, lighter foldable. At 6.1mm thick, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is ~13% thinner than the Z Flip 7 (6.5mm). It also weighs 180 grams, which is a negligible but still welcome reduction over its predecessor’s 188g form factor.

Don’t expect improved durability in 2026, though. Samsung is sticking with an IP48 rating, which means the phone can be immersed in fresh water but isn’t dust resistant. That’s a real shame when more foldable phone makers are embracing IP58 or higher ratings.

It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 cover screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, in line with last year’s model. However, the Razr Ultra 2026 is equipped with Gorilla Glass Ceramic, so you’re getting better scratch resistance on paper (and a higher price) if you get the Motorola handset. Furthermore, Samsung has quietly replaced the Flip 7’s glass back with a glasstic (i.e., plastic that feels like glass) rear cover.

It looks like nothing has changed on the screen front, either. Expect a 4.1-inch OLED cover display (60/120Hz) and a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED folding screen (1-120Hz). Samsung didn’t mention any details regarding screen brightness for either panel.

Cameras

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung is sticking with a rear camera setup dating back to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That means a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. A 10MP camera is available for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the company is bringing the S26 Ultra’s Horizon Lock video recording mode. This mode (surprise) locks the horizon while capturing video for extremely stable video output. Furthermore, this recording option is available while holding the phone like a camcorder in the FlexCam mode. Samsung says you should also expect “Nightography” video capture and improved portrait snaps.

Either way, the lack of a dedicated telephoto camera means you shouldn’t expect great zoom quality beyond 5x. But the ultrawide lens is particularly handy on Flip phones as it should help deliver easy group photos, especially in Flex Mode.

Performance

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Samsung is adopting its dual-sourcing chip strategy for the first time on a foldable phone. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 offers a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset or an Exynos 2600 processor, depending on the region. More specifically, we can confirm that the Exynos variant is available in South Africa and the UK, while the Snapdragon model is available in North America.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset is a very powerful piece of silicon and should deliver superior CPU performance compared to the Exynos 2600. Our own testing earlier this year also shows that the Exynos chip heats up faster than rival processors when playing demanding games. Qualcomm chips are also preferred for niche uses like emulation, but only the Exynos-toting Flip 8 supports Linux Terminal functionality. Nevertheless, there shouldn’t be much of a difference between these two variants when it comes to everyday usage.

Otherwise, the new foldable ships with 12GB of RAM, which should be adequate for multitasking and on-device AI tasks. Expect 256GB or 512GB of fixed storage.

Battery and charging

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 shipped with a 4,300mAh battery, but those expecting a capacity upgrade in 2026 will be disappointed. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 offers the same capacity as its predecessor.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll see the same battery life as the Flip 7, as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset brings improvements in this regard. Qualcomm says its chip delivers 35% better CPU efficiency and 16% power savings compared to the 8 Elite. Samsung also says the Exynos 2600 chip used in some variants is more efficient than the Z Flip 7’s Exynos 2500 silicon. So there’s still hope that the Flip 8 will deliver better battery life, but you shouldn’t expect a huge difference.

In saying so, Samsung has confirmed that it’s finally using silicon-carbon batteries in its phones, including the Flip 8. This tech enables greater battery capacity for the same physical size, or the same capacity in a smaller size. Samsung chose the latter route, making the phone a little thinner this year.

Unfortunately, we’re still stuck on the same old 25W wired charging speed. That makes the Z Flip 8 the exception among Samsung’s new foldables, as the Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra both sport 45W speeds. You should also expect bog-standard 15W wireless charging here, along with reverse wireless charging.

Software features

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 runs One UI 9 atop Android 17, and there’s some good news if you were hoping for a more versatile cover screen experience. Samsung said it redesigned the cover display software, now offering a notification shade, quick settings, a recent apps menu, and an app drawer.

Hold your horses, though, because you still need to install the MultiStar Good Lock module if you’d like to use any app on the outer display. Samsung says this smaller screen now supports 16 apps.

We’re looking at the following supported apps, based on the cover screen’s app drawer:

Bixby

Browser

Calculator

Calendar

Camera

Clock

Contacts

Gallery Health

Notes

Phone

Voice Recorder

Maps (Labs)

Messages (Labs)

Netflix (Labs)

YouTube (Labs)

The company says you can also perform simple AI-powered commands on the closed device, such as ordering a ride and making a reservation. Furthermore, a screen shown during a media briefing hints at Gemini Intelligence on the cover display. You can also apparently make custom Now Brief cards that appear on the cover screen.

Samsung hasn’t mentioned an update policy in its media briefings, but we’re guessing that it’s still offering seven years of OS and security updates. If confirmed, that would mean the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will eventually run Android 24.

FAQ

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 8 waterproof? Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 has an IP48 rating. That means it can be immersed in fresh water.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have wireless charging? Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 has 15W wireless charging. You’ll need to buy a case if you want to use magnetically attached chargers though.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have a screen protector? Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 has a pre-installed screen protector. However, this shouldn’t be removed under any circumstances.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have an SD card slot? No, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 doesn’t have an SD card slot. However, the phone offers at least 256GB of internal storage.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 8 come with a charger? No, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 doesn’t come with a charger in the box.

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