What the Flip? Crazy leak suggests Z Flip 8 could be Samsung's last Flip

TL;DR A veteran leaker has claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 might be Samsung’s last Flip phone.

This comes after years of Flip phones being Samsung’s most popular foldable.

The rumor also comes as Samsung readies two Fold-style devices this month to take on Apple’s first foldable.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8 on July 22, joining two other foldable phones on the day. However, a trusted leaker has now claimed that this might be the firm’s last Flip phone.

Tipster Ice Universe has asserted on X that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is “likely to be Samsung’s last small folding product.” Check out a screenshot of the post below.

X/Ice Universe

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard murmurings that Samsung could ditch Flip phones. However, previous claims came from nebulous sources. This latest rumor comes from a veteran leaker with a great track record, lending credence to the possibility.

This would be a highly unexpected turn of events, though. Up until last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung’s Flip phones had almost always outsold its Fold devices. Then the Z Fold 7 brought a long-overdue design overhaul that helped propel it past Flip devices.

Do you think Samsung should kill off its Flip phones? 18 votes Yes, Fold devices are better 22 % Yes, they should ditch all foldables 6 % No, they shouldn't 72 %

There is some logic to this move, though. Other brands like Xiaomi and OPPO haven’t launched new Flip phones in the last couple of years. Furthermore, Apple is joining the party with a Fold device that’s expected to sell millions of units. So Samsung and other Android manufacturers are evidently doubling down on large foldables with the hope that a rising tide will lift all boats.

Then again, Motorola has shown that brands can apparently thrive with Flip phones. The firm was reportedly the top foldable phone maker in the US earlier this year, grabbing half of the market in the process. And this was prior to the Razr Fold’s release. Motorola’s Razr phones have also been significantly cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip devices, while offering more robust cover screen software. However, the RAM crisis has done a number on the Razr 2026 lineup, and it’ll undoubtedly affect Samsung’s Flip phones too.

Either way, I’d be surprised if Samsung decides to kill off the Galaxy Z Flip series. I could see the company skipping a generation due to the RAM crisis, though. After all, rising component costs could result in a huge price increase, making a theoretical Z Flip 9 significantly more expensive. But it doesn’t seem like a smart move to have all your foldable phone eggs in one basket.

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