I just tried the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and one thing is clear — Samsung has given up

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung has just peeled the curtain back on three new foldable phones at its Unpacked event today, and most eyes are on the Fold line. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 adopts a wide aspect ratio and a compact form factor, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra receives significant hardware upgrades.

Where does that leave the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, though? After spending some time with this new clamshell foldable, I don’t think even Samsung knows. And this is even more worrying in light of recent rumors that the Flip line could be discontinued.

After spending some hands-on time with the Z Flip 8, I’m convinced Samsung has already killed it.

Galaxy Z Flip 8: Hot or not? 4 votes Hot 50 % Not 50 %

The cover screen software is better, but it’s still no Razr

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

One of the most enduring complaints about Samsung’s Flip phone software over the years has been the disappointing cover screen experience. This is particularly apparent when compared to the Motorola Razr series. The good news is that Samsung is clearly bringing some improvements in this regard.

The company proudly touted new additions like a notification shade, quick settings panel, recents menu, and an app drawer. The bad news? I quickly found out that you still need to install Good Lock and MultiStar to use any app on the cover screen in the first place (see the image above). By contrast, Motorola lets you use any installed app by adding it to the cover screen’s app drawer. It’s extremely frustrating that Samsung still forces you to download an app to achieve a similar level of app support.

Otherwise, Samsung says you can expect support for up to 16 apps on the cover display. These apps include YouTube, Samsung Browser, the clock app, Gallery, and more. It’s all well and good that the company is taking a “curated” approach to cover screen apps, especially since there are apps that don’t run well on the Razr’s external display, but 16 is an absolutely paltry figure.

One intriguing addition is the ability to create custom Now Brief cards that appear on the cover display. I didn’t get a chance to try it, but I wish more flip phone brands would offer similar functionality so you can get more info without unfolding the phone. Another notable addition this time is AI-powered commands on the cover screen for tasks like ordering a ride or making reservations.

In any event, I’m glad that Samsung is bringing some meaningful upgrades to the Galaxy Z Flip cover screen in 2026. But this really doesn’t go far enough when its arch-rival has been ahead of the game for at least two years. But hey, at least the company now prompts you to install the relevant Good Lock app, right?

The crease isn’t gone, but it’s getting there

OPPO shocked us when it revealed the Find N6 earlier this year, featuring a “zero-feel crease.” After going hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 8, I’m not sure Samsung has quite reached this point. But the good news is that it’s getting close.

Do I feel the display crease when I run my thumb across it? Well, I picked up a Z Flip 8 unit at the media briefing and felt a slight crease, but switched to a Fold 8 series device for a few minutes. I then returned to the Z Flip 8, and couldn’t really feel the crease. Seriously. I also compared my Razr 2025 to the Flip 8, and the Samsung phone’s crease felt much less pronounced. Again, it’s not completely imperceptible, but I’m glad to see this progress.

I should also point out that you can still see the crease at a few angles and when the display is off, but you really have to squint at times. So kudos to Samsung, although we were chuffed with the Z Flip 7’s crease visibility too.

Iterative design, stagnant durability

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung claims that the Z Flip 8 is roughly 13% thinner than the Galaxy Z Flip 7. That sounds impressive, but translates to a slightly less impressive 13.1mm folded and 6.1mm unfolded, versus the Flip 7’s 13.7mm and 6.5mm, respectively.

In any event, my first thought upon seeing the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is that it was pleasantly thin and had a svelte metal frame. It’s clearly an iterative improvement over last year’s phone, but I’d argue that there wasn’t anything wrong with the Flip 7’s design in the first place.

Samsung also says the Flip 8 is 4% lighter than the Flip 7, which translates to 180 grams versus 188 grams. This isn’t a dramatic change compared to last year’s Flip, and I can’t say I noticed a significant difference when holding the device, but it’s welcome all the same.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Otherwise, you’ve got the same fundamental design seen on the older phone. Expect a flat metal frame, a cover screen that runs virtually edge-to-edge with tiny bezels, camera cutouts, and a glass back. It feels like Samsung hit Peak Flip Phone last year, so if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

My biggest issue with the phone’s design is the durability. The Galaxy maker is sticking with the same IP48 rating seen on the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 6. Yes, that means the phone is water-resistant but isn’t actually dust-resistant. That’s a real shame when Google, HONOR, OPPO, and vivo are all offering (admittedly larger) foldables with IP58 and IP68 ratings. In fact, I’d take the same thickness and weight as the Flip 7 if it meant an IP58 or IP68 protection.

Samsung’s phone also sticks with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the fourth year in a row. This delivers pretty good protection, but I would’ve liked to see the more scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Ceramic series used instead. Especially in light of the $1,200 price tag.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is a tale of two chips

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

I didn’t spend enough time with the Flip 8 to definitively judge performance, but I didn’t notice any stutters or freezing during my short time with the phone. That’s not a surprise, as it comes with a flagship-tier chip and 12GB of RAM.

However, the version I tested came with an Exynos 2600 chip while North America gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. This raises some questions about performance, camera quality, heating, battery life, and more.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip has a more powerful CPU on paper, making it more ideal for demanding workloads (e.g., video editing and DeX). It’s also better suited to fringe tasks like advanced console/PC emulation. Furthermore, our own testing suggests that the Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26 Plus heats up more quickly than phones with rival chips. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 has a more constrained form factor than the S26 Plus, which leaves us even more concerned about heat build-up during gaming or long video capture sessions.

On the upside, power users will be glad to know that the Exynos model supports Linux Terminal functionality.

Is this really the best Samsung can do?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

All rumors pointed to the Galaxy Z Flip 8 being the least exciting Samsung foldable phone in 2026. Unfortunately, my brief hands-on time with the new Flip has done nothing to dissuade me from this notion.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8’s big upgrade this year is the chipset, and I have no doubt that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in particular will deliver major performance and battery life gains. However, it remains to be seen whether these same gains will apply to the Exynos variant outside the US. Samsung’s latest flip phone also brings an improved cover screen experience, but it still falls short of the Motorola Razr family’s software after all this time. Otherwise, the minimized crease is a nice touch, but that’s about it for improvements.

Then there are the copy/paste hardware specs. A 4,300mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, a 50MP+12MP rear camera pairing, a 10MP selfie camera, an IP48 rating, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. I’d judge the phone a little less harshly if it introduced a dramatic, Z Fold 7-style design overhaul, but alas, that hasn’t happened. And it’s not like the Flip 7 was crying out for a new design anyway.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

I haven’t really touched on pricing either. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 now costs $1,200 — $100 more than last year’s phone. I understand that the RAM crisis and other component price hikes have had a major impact on pricing, but there’s really no reason to get this over the slightly older, cheaper Z Flip 7.

This all leaves me with the feeling that if this is the best Flip phone Samsung can offer, then maybe discontinuing this series is for the best. Until rumors about an iPhone Flip inevitably surface, and Samsung decides to revive the Flip line. But I really hope this isn’t the last Flip, because the last thing I want is a complacent Motorola in the US.

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