Samsung Galaxy S21 FE buyer's guide: Everything you need to know

We expected to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE back in August 2021. However, it never materialized. For a while, we thought Samsung may have abandoned the release altogether. That theory was proven wrong, though, when Samsung launched the phone during CES 2022.

As usual, this “Fan Edition” model looks and functions much like its namesake, the Samsung Galaxy S21. There are still plenty of differences, however, especially when it comes to pricing. In this buyer’s guide, we’re going to give you all the information you need on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at a glance

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE on January 3, 2022, at the annual CES convention in Las Vegas. General sales of the phone started on January 11.

As with the previous Galaxy S20 FE, the Galaxy S21 FE includes the essential features of the Galaxy S21 while shaving off some of the premium elements to lower the price. That includes a slightly weaker camera system, lower-grade build materials, and less RAM for the base model.

These trade-offs result in a slightly lower Galaxy S21 FE price, which starts at $699. That’s $100 less than the Galaxy S21’s original base MSRP. However, with the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung permanently lowered the price of the Galaxy S21 FE to $599.

Please note that there are some perks to the Galaxy S21 FE other than its price. You get a bigger battery with this model as compared to the main Galaxy S21. The Galaxy S21 FE also launched with Android 12, which means it will get one more year of Android upgrades than the main Galaxy S21 lineup, which launched with Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Above-average display • Great battery life • Speedy performance Focused on what matters The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a lite version of the vanilla Galaxy S21. That means it offers a bit less overall in terms of specs and features, but it also costs less. $699.99 at Amazon $699.99 at Samsung

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE worth buying?

On paper, the Galaxy S21 FE is a great phone. For under $600, you get one of the best mobile chipsets of 2021, a decent camera system, Android 12 out-of-the-box, and more. No matter how you shake it, that’s not bad. You can read our detailed thoughts on the device in our Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE landed just weeks before the Samsung Galaxy S22. This device comes with a better chipset in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It also has a better camera, more RAM, and the same out-of-the-box Android 12. When you take into account that, even today, it’s only $100 more expensive than the Galaxy S21 FE, you have a tricky situation.

This all leaves the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in a precarious position. Its hardware isn’t as good as what you’ll find in the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, or the newest Samsung Galaxy S23. Its price might be low, but it’s not so much lower to make it a no-brainer purchase.

For specific types of buyers, the Galaxy S21 FE might be a good choice. For most, though, checking out the Galaxy S22 (or even the Galaxy S23, which is $200 more expensive) might be worth it.

What experts think of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

In our review, we thought the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was a fine phone giving it a score of 3.5/5 stars. However, we lamented that the phone landed at the wrong time, making it difficult to recommend.

We appreciated the phone’s build quality, display, battery life, and performance. We didn’t much care for the camera or the phone’s overall value. Throughout the review, we made multiple mentions of how the original Galaxy S21 is still superior to this phone, to say nothing of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23.

Around the web, other reviewers had similar opinions: Allison Johnson at The Verge: Allison gave the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE a score of 7.5/10, which is similar to our 3.5/5 score. Like us, she loved the display and performance but thought the phone should cost less, considering how late in the cycle we were.

Allison gave the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE a score of 7.5/10, which is similar to our 3.5/5 score. Like us, she loved the display and performance but thought the phone should cost less, considering how late in the cycle we were. Tom Bedford at TechRadar: Tom gave the phone the exact same score we did: 3.5/5 stars. Once again, he loved the display, performance, and build quality, but didn’t much care for the price. Interestingly, Tom didn’t think the battery life was up to snuff, which is the opposite of how we felt about it.

Tom gave the phone the exact same score we did: 3.5/5 stars. Once again, he loved the display, performance, and build quality, but didn’t much care for the price. Interestingly, Tom didn’t think the battery life was up to snuff, which is the opposite of how we felt about it. Philip Michaels at Tom’s Guide: Sticking with the trend, Philip gave the Galaxy S21 FE a score of 3.5/5 stars. He lauded the performance and display, dinged the phone for a middling camera, and also experienced disappointing battery life.

What AA readers think of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Back in June 2021, we asked our readers what feature they would be happiest to give up for a cheap Galaxy S21 FE. Interestingly, there was one definitive winner for this poll.

Check out the results below:

The chart makes it clear that a huge chunk of our readers would be happy to give up wireless charging if it meant a lower-cost device. Thankfully, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has wireless charging (and reverse wireless charging, too), so this sacrifice isn’t necessary.

The most interesting result from this poll, though, is how many of our readers would give up 5G support. Obviously, 5G is still unavailable in many parts of the world, but that’s changing rapidly. Once again, they won’t need to make this sacrifice, since the Galaxy S21 FE has access to both Sub-6 and mmWave 5G networks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs Check out the official Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs overview below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Display

6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling in gaming mode

Materials

Gorilla Glass Victus front

Metal frame

Plastic rear panel

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (US)

or

Exynos 2100 (Global)

RAM

6GB or 8GB

Storage

128GB or 256GB

No expandable storage

Battery and power

4,500mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

No charger in box

Cameras

Rear:

-12MP primary (ƒ1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 79-degree FoV)

- 12MP ultrawide (ƒ2.2, 123-degree FoV)

- 8MP telephoto (ƒ2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 32-degree FoV)



Front:

- 32MP single (ƒ2.2, 81-degree FoV)

Audio

Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos support

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Security

In-display optical fingerprint sensor

Water-resistance

IP68 rating

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC support

Networks

5G: Non-Standalone (NSA), Sub-6GHz, and mmWave

Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, up to 5CA, LTE D/L Cat.19 (1.6Gbps)

LTE U/L Cat.18 (211Mbps)

Software

Android 12

One UI 4

Dimensions and weight

155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm

177g

Colors

White, Graphite, Olive, Lavender



Differences compared to Galaxy S21

With a name like Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, it’s obvious this phone has a lot in common with the vanilla Galaxy S21. Below, we’ve rounded up the major differences between the two devices. Remember these aren’t all the differences, but just the major ones. Size: The Galaxy S21 FE is slightly taller and wider when compared to the Galaxy S21. The phones are exactly the same thickness, however. The Galaxy S21 FE also has a slightly larger display at 6.4 inches as compared to the Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch display.

The Galaxy S21 FE is slightly taller and wider when compared to the Galaxy S21. The phones are exactly the same thickness, however. The Galaxy S21 FE also has a slightly larger display at 6.4 inches as compared to the Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch display. Battery: Thanks to its larger size, the Galaxy S21 FE has a bigger battery than the Galaxy S21: 4,500mAh for the former and 4,000mAh for the latter.

Thanks to its larger size, the Galaxy S21 FE has a bigger battery than the Galaxy S21: 4,500mAh for the former and 4,000mAh for the latter. Weight: Of course, with a larger battery comes a heavier phone. The Galaxy S21 FE weighs 177g, which is slightly heavier than the 171g Galaxy S21.

Of course, with a larger battery comes a heavier phone. The Galaxy S21 FE weighs 177g, which is slightly heavier than the 171g Galaxy S21. Cameras: In general, the camera system on the Galaxy S21 FE is weaker than what you’ll get with the Galaxy S21. Note that even though the selfie camera is a 32MP shooter as compared to the Galaxy S21’s 10MP sensor, this won’t necessarily result in better photos and video.

In general, the camera system on the Galaxy S21 FE is weaker than what you’ll get with the Galaxy S21. Note that even though the selfie camera is a 32MP shooter as compared to the Galaxy S21’s 10MP sensor, this won’t necessarily result in better photos and video. Security: The Galaxy S21 FE has an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. This isn’t the same as the ultrasonic sensor in the Galaxy S21 and could result in slightly slower and less accurate performance.

The Galaxy S21 FE has an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. This isn’t the same as the ultrasonic sensor in the Galaxy S21 and could result in slightly slower and less accurate performance. RAM: The Galaxy S21 has 8GB of RAM regardless of the internal storage capacity. The Galaxy S21 FE, however, starts with 6GB of RAM for the 128GB model. The 256GB model has 8GB of RAM.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE camera good?

The Galaxy S21 FE has what we refer to as the rear camera trifecta. This means it has a primary wide sensor, an ultrawide sensor, and a telephoto sensor. Combined, these three lenses give you the most versatility when it comes to smartphone cameras. All in all, the Galaxy S21 FE’s camera system is a dead-ringer for what we saw in the Galaxy S20 FE.

On the front, the phone has a single 32MP sensor in a centered display cutout. As mentioned earlier, this sensor has more megapixels than the 10MP sensor on the Galaxy S21 but is not necessarily a better shooter.

Check out some example shots below:

Ultrawide 1x 3x

4x 10x 20x 30x

Here’s some more info on the camera system: Rear 12MP wide: Dual Pixel AF, OIS, ƒ/1.8 aperture, 79-degree FoV 12MP ultrawide: ƒ/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FoV 8MP telephoto: 3x optical zoom, 30x Space Zoom, OIS, ƒ/2.4 aperture, 32-degree FoV

Front 32MP front: ƒ/2.2 aperture, 81-degree FoV

During our time with the Galaxy S21 FE, we found the camera experience to be just average. It wasn’t the best smartphone camera of 2022, but it will produce some good shots under ideal conditions. Once you put the camera in some tough situations, though, it’s going to buckle under the pressure.

How is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE battery life?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Galaxy S21 FE has a substantially larger battery than the vanilla Galaxy S21 — 4,500mAh as compared to 4,000mAh. Since the phone’s display is just slightly larger and other specs are relatively the same, the Galaxy S21 FE has slightly better battery life when compared to the Galaxy S21. It also has a larger battery than the Galaxy S22, which is stuck with a 3,700mAh cell.

During our review period, we saw the phone last us a whole day without a charge, no matter what we did with it. At bedtime each day, the phone had around 30% leftover. Obviously, that won’t get you through a second day, but with some battery conservation practices, you might get through 1.5 days without a charge.

When you do need to charge, you can use wired or wireless charging. Wired speeds top out at 25W (with the proper charging brick, which is not in the box), and wireless speeds top out at 15W with a Qi-compatible charger.

The Galaxy S21 FE also has reverse wireless charging, so you can “leech” power off the phone to charge a smartwatch, earbuds, etc.

How is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE performance?

You’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset inside the Galaxy S21 FE in the United States and a few other countries. This is the second-best Android chipset of 2021, beaten out only slightly by the Snapdragon 888 Plus. Both chipsets are weaker than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8 Gen 2, the flagship products for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Despite not being in first place anymore, the SD888 is still a beast. Generally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should be able to handle any task you throw at it. It should be perfect for multi-taskers and even a good option for folks who toy with console emulation on their phones.

Meanwhile, in many other areas of the world, the Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Exynos 2100, the same found in the global variants of the S21 series. This chipset is nice and powerful but doesn’t meet the same performance peaks as the Snapdragon 888.

A note of caution we’ll make about performance, regardless of which chipset you get, is that the entry-level Galaxy S21 FE comes with 6GB of RAM. This will make it slightly worse at multi-tasking than the Galaxy S21 (which has 8GB of RAM) and the 256GB model of the Galaxy S21 FE (which also has 8GB).

Phone software and updates

Samsung has become the best company out there when it comes to updating its Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will receive four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. Out of the box, it comes with One UI 4, which is based on Android 12, but it has already received an update to Android 13 and One UI 5.1.

The Galaxy S21 FE will see Android 14 in 2023, Android 15 in 2024, and finally, Android 16 in 2025. It will then get security patches throughout 2026, after which it will reach an end-of-life status.

Interestingly, this schedule gives the S21 FE a slight leg up over the rest of the Galaxy S21 family. Since those phones launched in 2021 with Android 11, they will probably only see up to Android 15. This makes the Galaxy S21 FE the better buy if software longevity is a primary concern.

What are some good Samsung Galaxy S21 FE alternatives?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is not super expensive. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t great phones out there for the same price or awesome phones for just a little more. Here are some phones you should keep in mind while you’re shopping: Samsung Galaxy S22 ($699): Coming in at just $100 more, the Galaxy S22 will offer a very similar experience when compared to the Galaxy S21 FE. It will have a better fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM no matter which model you choose, and a much better camera system. The Galaxy S21 FE, though, will have a bigger battery and a bigger display.

($699): Coming in at just $100 more, the Galaxy S22 will offer a very similar experience when compared to the Galaxy S21 FE. It will have a better fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM no matter which model you choose, and a much better camera system. The Galaxy S21 FE, though, will have a bigger battery and a bigger display. Samsung Galaxy S23 ($799): For $200 more, you can get the latest and greatest from Samsung. The Galaxy S23 will have better specs nearly across the board, with battery capacity being the only notable deficiency. Of course, you’ll pay a lot more for this phone, but the upgrades will certainly be worth the premium if you can afford them.

($799): For $200 more, you can get the latest and greatest from Samsung. The Galaxy S23 will have better specs nearly across the board, with battery capacity being the only notable deficiency. Of course, you’ll pay a lot more for this phone, but the upgrades will certainly be worth the premium if you can afford them. Google Pixel 7 ($599): For the same price as the Galaxy S21 FE, you can get one of the most sought-after phones of 2022. You’ll miss out on a telephoto lens and a 120Hz display refresh rate, but you’ll get a great Android update promise, Google’s stellar Pixel UI software, and a slightly bigger battery.

($599): For the same price as the Galaxy S21 FE, you can get one of the most sought-after phones of 2022. You’ll miss out on a telephoto lens and a 120Hz display refresh rate, but you’ll get a great Android update promise, Google’s stellar Pixel UI software, and a slightly bigger battery. OnePlus 11 ($699): The OnePlus 11 is about $100 more expensive than the Galaxy S21 FE. The OnePlus 11 offers a higher-caliber experience, though, with better camera hardware, a faster processor, and a much better display. However, you will need to give up wireless charging and a full IP68 rating if you go with this one.

($699): The OnePlus 11 is about $100 more expensive than the Galaxy S21 FE. The OnePlus 11 offers a higher-caliber experience, though, with better camera hardware, a faster processor, and a much better display. However, you will need to give up wireless charging and a full IP68 rating if you go with this one. iPhone 14 ($799): With an iPhone 14, you’ll get a pretty similar experience when compared to the Galaxy S21 FE. You will miss out on a telephoto lens, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Android (obviously), but the iPhone 14 is the best iPhone you can get in this price bracket.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (6GB/128GB): $599

$599 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (8GB/128GB): Rs. 34,999

Rs. 34,999 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (8GB/256GB): $689 / Rs. 38,999 The Galaxy S21 FE is available now. As usual, the easiest place to buy it is Samsung.com. However, third-party retailers, as well as Samsung’s usual carrier partners, will also sell the phone.

The phone comes in four colors: white, Graphite, Olive, and Lavender. There are also three configurations of the phone. One has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, another has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in India, while an option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is also available. Keep in mind that some carriers and retail partners will only carry specific colors/variations of the phone.

In the United States, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T will carry the device. In India, the phone will be available in the two 8GB RAM variants with the Exynos 2100 from major retailers starting at Rs. 34,999 (~$424).

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have an IP rating? Yes, it is IP68-rated, just like the rest of the phones in the Galaxy S21 lineup. This rating means it is water- and dust-resistant.

Is there a headphone jack? What about a microSD card slot? Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE doesn’t have either of these features. If you want a microSD card slot, you can always grab last year’s Galaxy S20 FE instead, although that is also missing a headphone jack.

What version of Android does the Galaxy S21 FE have and what versions will it get in the future? Out of the box, the Galaxy S21 FE has Android 12 and has already received the Android 13 update. In the future, it will get Android 14, Android 15, and Android 16.

Will there be a Galaxy S22 FE launched in 2023? It’s possible. However, recent rumors suggest Samsung could possibly end the entire “Fan Edition” series. If this comes to pass, it would mean no Galaxy S22 FE. Time will tell what Samsung does here.

Help other readers out

Will you buy (or have you bought) a Galaxy S21 FE? 702 votes Yes, I own or plan to buy a Galaxy S21 FE. 82 % No, I have no interest in this phone. 18 %

Is the Galaxy S21 FE worth its price? 640 votes Yes, $699 is a good price for this. 47 % No, $699 is a bad price for what you get. 53 %

Is the Galaxy S21 FE better than the vanilla Galaxy S21? 623 votes Yes, the Galaxy S21 FE is better. 61 % No, the Galaxy S21 is a better phone. 39 %

