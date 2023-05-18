Best Verizon plans in 2023: Pricing, phone options, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It’s tough to escape the grasp of the Big Red Network in the United States. Verizon is just about everywhere when it comes to advertising and coverage. Although it’s often more expensive than its rivals, Verizon remains the most popular carrier in the US. Let’s take a look at the best Verizon plans and how they compare against the competition.

The best Verizon plans at a glance

myPlan Unlimited Welcome myPlan Unlimited Plus Talk & Text Prepaid 15GB Prepaid Unlimited Prepaid Unlimited Plus Prepaid Cost

myPlan Unlimited Welcome $65 for one line

$55 for two lines

$40 for three lines

$30 for four lines

$27 for five lines

myPlan Unlimited Plus $80 for one line

$70 for two lines

$55 for three lines

$45 for four lines

$42 for five lines

Talk & Text Prepaid $30 w/ autopay

15GB Prepaid $35 w/ autopay

$5 discount after 3 months

$10 discount after 9 months

Unlimited Prepaid $50 w/ autopay

$5 discount after 3 months

$10 discount after 9 months

Unlimited Plus Prepaid $60 w/ autopay

$5 discount after 3 months

$10 discount after 9 months

Talk & Text

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Unlimited

myPlan Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Talk & Text Prepaid Unlimited

15GB Prepaid Unlimited

Unlimited Prepaid Unlimited

Unlimited Plus Prepaid Unlimited

Data

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

myPlan Unlimited Plus Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

Talk & Text Prepaid No data

15GB Prepaid 15GB of LTE/5G access

Unlimited Prepaid Unlimited LTE/5G data



Unlimited Plus Prepaid Unlimited LTE/5G data, including ultra wideband 5G



Hotspot

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Not included

myPlan Unlimited Plus 30GB 4G LTE or 5G

Talk & Text Prepaid No

15GB Prepaid Can use up to 15GB

Unlimited Prepaid 5GB of hotspot access, then 600kbps after

Unlimited Plus Prepaid 25GB of hotspot access, then unlimited lower speeds after

International Service

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

myPlan Unlimited Plus Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

Talk & Text Prepaid $5/day for calls, text, and data in Mexico or Canada

15GB Prepaid Calling, text, and data in Mexico & Canada

Unlimited Prepaid Calling, text, and data in Mexico & Canada

Unlimited Plus Prepaid Calling, text, and data in Mexico & Canada

Extra Perks

myPlan Unlimited Welcome 480p streaming

Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more

myPlan Unlimited Plus 480p streaming

Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more

Talk & Text Prepaid 480p streaming

15GB Prepaid 480p streaming

Unlimited Prepaid 480p streaming

Unlimited Plus Prepaid 480p streaming



It’s no secret that Verizon’s plans tend to be a bit complicated, or at least that was the case. In mid-May, Verizon introduced its new MyPlan strategy, replacing its existing postpaid options with two simplified Unlimited choices: Unlimited Welcome and Unlimited Plus.

Which of the two plans is right for you? Let’s break it down: Unlimited Welcome is the best for most. The new Unlimited Welcome plan is the new entry option. It gives you access to Verizon’s LTE and 5G network, though only its low-band nationwide network and not its faster ultrawide option. You get unlimited data but no premium data, meaning your line may experience deprioritization during times of congestion. No perks are included, but you can add various perks for $10 a month, including Apple One, 100GB mobile hotspot access, a Disney Plus Bundle, a 3 day travel pass, and more.

The new Unlimited Welcome plan is the new entry option. It gives you access to Verizon’s LTE and 5G network, though only its low-band nationwide network and not its faster ultrawide option. You get unlimited data but no premium data, meaning your line may experience deprioritization during times of congestion. No perks are included, but you can add various perks for $10 a month, including Apple One, 100GB mobile hotspot access, a Disney Plus Bundle, a 3 day travel pass, and more. Unlimited Plus is ideal if you want the best speeds possible. Unlimited Plus offers the same as the base plan but gives you 30GB of premium data and access to the 5G Ultra Wide network. You also get 30GB of premium hotspot data. Again you don’t get any extra perks in the base pricing, but you can add additional perks for just $10 each. It’s also worth noting you’ll get better network prioritization over the Welcome tier. As you can see, Verizon keeps its plans simpler than ever. Ironically T-Mobile just made its plans a bit more complicated, so it’s nice to see Verizon going the other direction. Not interested in either of these choices? Verizon prepaid plans require no credit check or obligation, and there are quite a few more options depending on your usage needs.

Here’s what Verizon Prepaid has to offer at a glance: Talk & Text is perfect for senior citizens and those with basic needs. You’ll pay just $30 with autopay, but you don’t get data at all. If you really need Verizon’s network and don’t plan to get a smartphone or are happy sticking to Wi-Fi this plan works, but there are other prepaid options that will be much cheaper from other networks out there.

You’ll pay just $30 with autopay, but you don’t get data at all. If you really need Verizon’s network and don’t plan to get a smartphone or are happy sticking to Wi-Fi this plan works, but there are other prepaid options that will be much cheaper from other networks out there. 15GB plan is the best for those who don’t need an unlimited plan. You’ll only be able to use 15GB of data, and you might still suffer from prioritization during peaks, but this is a good plan for those that have limited data needs. You’ll pay $35 a month, but after 9 months, that price goes down to just $25 a month via loyalty discounts.

You’ll only be able to use 15GB of data, and you might still suffer from prioritization during peaks, but this is a good plan for those that have limited data needs. You’ll pay $35 a month, but after 9 months, that price goes down to just $25 a month via loyalty discounts. Unlimited plan is best for single users who don’t care about perks. At just $50 a line this is a relatively cheap way to get unlimited data, and it gets even cheaper at 9 months thanks to a $10 monthly discount. You will get unlimited data but will be deprioritized during peaks.

At just $50 a line this is a relatively cheap way to get unlimited data, and it gets even cheaper at 9 months thanks to a $10 monthly discount. You will get unlimited data but will be deprioritized during peaks. Unlimited Plus plan is best for single users who don’t care about perks but want unlimited talk, text, data and yet also are looking to avoid deprioritization when possible. You’ll pay $60 a line, but after 9 months, that goes down to just $50 a month. You’ll get 50GB of priority data and 5GB of hotspot data.

Verizon Prepaid vs Postpaid: What’s the difference?

At a glance, it can be pretty hard to tell the difference between Verizon postpaid and prepaid options. So what’s the major difference? Let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons of prepaid service:

Pros: Typically cheaper pricing and less commitment

Easier to switch plans or carriers Cons: You’ll get quality network service, but much weaker customer service

You’ll be more likely to face deprioritization than those who are on a post-paid plan

You won’t typically get the extra perks you’d get with post-paid, like streaming services, phone financing, etc

Roaming agreements don’t typically apply to prepaid, so there may be a few more areas where service isn’t available

TL;DR: the biggest differences are customer service, extras, and roaming. If you don’t care bout these things, prepaid can be a great way to save money. And best of all, you don’t need a credit check to qualify.

Verizon MyPlan perks: what are they, and how do they work? As we mentioned above, the new MyPlan offerings do things a bit differently. Instead of giving you free perks, they give you the option to add any perk you want for just $10 a month. You can control your perks through the Verizon app and can easily add and remove options as you need them. Only need a hotspot access for a month? You can add that easily. Same with Travel Pass and others.

The total list of optional perks at launch are: Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus)

2TB Cloud Storage

100GB Mobile hotspot

Walmart+ Membership

Apple One

Apple Music Family

Smartwatch Data

3 TravelPass Days Verizon says more perks will be introduced in the future, and we’ll update the list as new options are added.

Which of Verizon’s plans do we recommend?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We’ve already highlighted who each plan is for in the section above, but which ones do we actually recommend? For those interested in postpaid, we’d say Unlimited Welcome is the best choice if you don’t mind some deprioritization during peaks and don’t plan to use hotspots regularly. You can always add on hotspot access as a perk when you do need it.

Unlimited Plus really only matters if you want access to 5G ultra wideband, need the monthly hotspot allotment, or are looking for higher priority during times of congestion. For what it is worth, our family has an older Verizon plan that does deprioritize during congestion, and we have never really noticed it as an issue. Of course, where you live will have a lot to do with that, so your mileage may vary.

If you’re looking to save money and really want to stick to Verizon directly, we’d say most budget shoppers should get the Unlimited Prepaid plan. It’s at least $15 cheaper than Verizon’s least expensive postpaid plan and even includes hotspot access. Of course, you’ll get lower priority than any of Verizon’s postpaid plans. You’ll also get less extensive roaming and lower-quality customer service. If you really want ultrawide 5G you’ll need to pay $10 more and get Plus Unlimited. If you don’t care about improved 5G, it’s probably not worth the extra cost. Just remember prepaid plans don’t have discounts for multiple lines, making them a better option for a single user.

Don’t use a lot of data? The 15GB Prepaid plan is actually decently priced and is also worth consideration.

Below we take a closer look at our favorite plans and dive into what makes them stand out.

Welcome Unlimited: The best Verizon plan for most users Verizon Welcome Unlimited is the most affordable way to get Verizon’s service. It starts at $65 a line but scales down to as cheap as $27 a line for five lines. As the least expensive Verizon plan, it does cut a few features, but it still covers the basic Verizon experience.

You still get unlimited access to 4G LTE with 5G Nationwide access on compatible devices. It also packs unlimited talk and text, including in international locations like Mexico and Canada. Welcome Unlimited offers 480p streaming, which is in line with Verizon’s 5G Start plan, but it drops a lot of extras like hotspot access and there is no priority data included.

Verizon recently axed free perks, instead giving you the power to add perks for a discounted rate. Each perk costs $10 a month and can easily be switched. Some of the perks included a Disney Plus bundle, a Walmart Plus membership, Apple Music Family, and more. All of these rates are cheaper than they’d cost outside of Verizon.

Pros: It’s pretty affordable, especially for big families

You get access to Verizon’s extensive 5g/LTE network

International calling to locations such as Mexico and Canada

You can customize the perks you want and need Cons: It limits video streaming to standard definition (480p)

There’s no hotspot data or priority access

Plus Unlimited: For those that want the fastest experience possible Verizon Plus Unlimited takes everything from the Welcome plan but adds extras like 5G ultra wideband access and 30GB highspeed premium hotspot data with 600Kbps speeds after you use up your cap. You’ll also be prioritized over the Welcome tier during times of congestion.

Those are really the only major differences. It still packs unlimited talk and text, including in international locations like Mexico and Canada. You get 480p streaming still, so there are no full HD options, unfortunately.

Verizon recently axed free perks, instead giving you the power to add perks for a discounted rate. Each perk costs $10 a month and can easily be switched. Some of the perks included a Disney Plus bundle, a Walmart Plus membership, Apple Music Family, and more. All of these rates are cheaper than they’d cost outside of Verizon.

Pros: You get plenty of hotspot access

You get access to Verizon’s extensive 5g/LTE network, including ultra wideband 5G

International calling to locations such as Mexico and Canada

You can customize the perks you want and need Cons: There’s little extra for the $15 more you’ll pay over Welcome unless you really need hotspot access

It limits video streaming to standard definition (480p)



15GB pre-paid: Great for those that don’t need a lot of data At just $35 a month with autopay, you get 15GB of data to use how you wish. Your hotspot feeds from your total data cap, but it should still be plenty. You’ll also get unlimited talk and text, and calls to Canada and Mexico are included at no extra cost.

One of the best things is the loyalty perk, which can bring your cost down to just $25 a month after 9 months. This is actually pretty competitive considering it’s service directly from a major carrier.

Pros: Great value if you don’t need a lot of data

Use up to 15GB for hotspot

Loyalty discounts Cons: Not tons of data, but you get what you pay for

Unlimited prepaid: A good value for prepaid service The last Verizon plan on the menu gives you a taste of unlimited data at a prepaid rate. At just $50 with autopay and as little as $40 a month after 9 months of service, this is actually a really decent value. The unlimited prepaid plan might be your best option for North American travel, too, as talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico are included at no extra charge.

Unlike the Welcome tier for postpaid customers, you do get 6GB of hotspot access. After you blow through your cap, you can still use it but you’ll be limited to 600Kbps — basically just enough to check emails and such.

Pros: Great value if you don’t need a lot of data

Use up to 15GB for hotspot

Loyalty discounts Cons: Not tons of data, but you get what you pay for

Verizon vs the competition

If you’re ready to switch carriers, it might help to check out a head-to-head-to-head showdown. We’ve stacked Verizon against the top options from both AT&T and T-Mobile to help you choose. Sprint no longer makes the cut because of the merger with T-Mobile.

Go5G Plus AT&T Unlimited Premium Verizon Welcome Unlimited Cost

Go5G Plus $90 for one line

$75 for two lines

$50 for three lines

$46 for four lines

AT&T Unlimited Premium $85 for one line

$75 for two lines

$60 for three lines

$50 for four lines

Verizon Welcome Unlimited $90 for one line

$80 for two lines

$65 for three lines

$55 for four lines

Data

Go5G Plus Unlimited 4G/5G with 100GB premium data

AT&T Unlimited Premium 100GB of Premium 4G Data

Verizon Welcome Unlimited Unlimited 4G/5G

Talk and Text

Go5G Plus Unlimited

AT&T Unlimited Premium Unlimited

Verizon Welcome Unlimited Unlimited

Streaming

Go5G Plus HD Streaming

AT&T Unlimited Premium HD Streaming with Stream Saver

Verizon Welcome Unlimited 480p streaming

$5 more for HD

Hotspot

Go5G Plus 15GB of 4G LTE/5G

AT&T Unlimited Premium 30GB of 4G LTE per line

Verizon Welcome Unlimited 30GB 5G/LTE access

International

Go5G Plus Texting, 2G data

AT&T Unlimited Premium Texting to 120 countries

Verizon Welcome Unlimited Texting to 200 countries

Extra Perks

Go5G Plus Netflix Standard

Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi and texting

AT&T Unlimited Premium 5G Access

Verizon Welcome Unlimited Perks for $10 each

5G Wideband Access



As you can see, the top-tier plans follow similar pricing structures, and unlimited talk, text, and data are all standard. Prices are pretty comparable anymore, too.

Obviously, there are many more plans from each carrier. If you’re looking to dive deeper, we recommend looking at our guides to the best T-Mobile plans and best AT&T plans.

Best Verizon phones Verizon offers quite a few phones but to make things easier we recommend one flagship, mid-ranger, and a budget option. Keep in mind these picks are well-rated for their class and chosen due to a combination of pricing, value, and carrier promotions.

Don’t like our picks? Check out Verizon’s phone section directly, or visit our best Android phones and best cheap phones guide to learn more about many of the great unlocked phones you can bring to T-Mobile.

Our recommended flagship: Galaxy S23

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy S23 series picks up just about where the Galaxy S22 series left off. It still packs three models, capped off by the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its Note-like design. It’s the most powerful member of the lineup, carrying a familiar design with built-in S Pen storage and an upgraded quadruple-camera setup with a massive 200MP main shooter). The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S23 Plus, on the other hand, comes with a 6.6-inch display and the same triple-camera setup we’re used to at the back, featuring 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP shooters. The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery and 8GB of RAM with the same Snapdragon processor.

The regular Galaxy S23 is very similar to the Plus model. The main differences are that it sports a smaller 6.1-inch display, but it’s back to a 3,900mAh battery.

All three phones sport in-display fingerprint scanners, IP68 ratings, and wireless charging. And no, none of them have a headphone jack.

Our recommended mid-ranger: Apple iPhone SE

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The most affordable iPhone is back for another trip around the block. And although we’re an Android-focused website, we can’t deny that the iPhone SE has some solid internals. It offers tremendous value for money, not something you usually hear when talking about Apple products.

The iPhone SE includes the same glass and metal design we saw on the iPhone 8 and carries a single 12MP camera. Users will also love that Apple didn’t skimp out on the processor, as the iPhone SE uses the same Apple A15 Bionic processor we see in iPhone 13 handsets. Other benefits include wireless charging and an IP67 rating, two features that have become standard on budget phones.

However, there are a few drawbacks you have to keep in mind. The phone has a small 4.7-inch display with a low resolution. It also has large bezels that make it look dated and lacks Night Mode, so low-light photography isn’t anything to write home about.

Our budget pick: Motorola Moto G Pure

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Moto G Pure

If you’re on a budget and don’t demand a lot from your phone, the Motorola Moto G Pure might be up your alley. Its specs won’t blow your socks off, but the affordable phone packs enough power for everyday tasks on Verizon’s best network.

The device’s screen is quite large, coming in at 6.5 inches, and it packs a comfortable HD resolution. Two cameras at the back get the job done, just don’t expect the world from them — especially in low-light situations. Other specs and features include 32GB of expandable storage, a 4,000mAh battery, and Android 11 right out of the box.

The phone is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack.

Want Verizon service on a budget?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It’s no secret that Verizon’s service is some of the most expensive around. It’s one of the largest and fastest networks in the US. Luckily, you don’t have to send your money right to Big Red to use its service, as several MVNOs rely on Verizon.

Check out the table below for more information:

US Mobile Red Pocket PagePlus Total Wireless Visible Cost

US Mobile Build your own with talk, text, and data for as little as $5 per month

Unlimited from $40 per month

Red Pocket Limited plans as low as $10 per month

Unlimited plans for $60 per month

PagePlus Limited plans as low as $12 per month

Unlimited plans for $55 per month

Total Wireless 1 line starts at $23.70 for 1GB 4G LTE data

1 line up to $47.50 for 25GB 4G LTE data

Visible $40 per month

As low as $25 with Party Pay

Talk & Text

US Mobile Starts at 75 minutes for $2

Starts at 50 texts for $1.50

Red Pocket $10 plan includes 500 texts and 500 minutes

Plans above $15 include unlimited talk and text

PagePlus 500 minutes talk and 500 texts for $12

Unlimited for all other plans

Total Wireless Unlimited

Visible Unlimited

Data

US Mobile Starts at 50MB for $1.50

Red Pocket Starts at 500MB for $10

Unlimited data for $60

PagePlus 100MB for $12

3GB 4G LTE for $30

8GB 4G LTE for $40

Unlimited for $55

Total Wireless up to 25GB high-speed data

Visible Unlimited

Hotspot

US Mobile Add 10GB to the Unlimited All plan for $5

Red Pocket Hotspot available

PagePlus Not available

Total Wireless Up to 10GB on plans above $50

Visible Unlimited

International

US Mobile Up to 10GB for Unlimited plans

Red Pocket Free calls to 80 countries

PagePlus Plans above $12 include $10 international calling card

Total Wireless $10 global calling card available

Visible Not available

Extras

US Mobile Pick your subscription perks with 2, 3, and 4 line plans

5G access available

Red Pocket Free SIM card

PagePlus Video streams at DVD quality

Total Wireless Earn rewards points that can be used to pay for service

Visible Save with Party Pay



US Mobile US Mobile is a unique Verizon MVNO in that you can build your plan just how you like it. In fact, everyone in your entire family can customize a plan. You pick your talk, text, and data, and US Mobile gives you a price. There’s even a brand-new unlimited plan that costs just $40 per month. The unlimited plan offers your choice of subscription services for free with 2, 3, and 4 line plans.

Red Pocket You may not be as familiar with Red Pocket, but it’s an effective way to save money, thanks to its variety of plans. There are plenty of limited service options to choose from, all the way up to unlimited access. Red Pocket actually runs on all of the Big Three networks, but you’ll lock into a carrier when you sign up.

PagePlus PagePlus is similar to Red Pocket, with limited and unlimited service tiers. The pricing structure is about the same, but PagePlus warns on its website about using more than 60GB of data per month. You can also opt for pay-as-you-go minutes, data add-on cards, and international add-on cards.

Total Wireless Total Wireless has several single-line and family plans, and each includes unlimited talk and text. The data is unlimited as well, though you have to pay more for unlimited high-speed access. Total’s basic unlimited plans offer just 1GB of high-speed data before you fall back down to 2G speeds.

Visible Visible serves as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Verizon, but it offers one plan at one price. You can save with Party Pay, and unlimited talk, text, and data are included. There’s no international access, but you can read about our own experiences with Visible in the review right here.

Of course, you don’t have to stick with Verizon. Looking for more prepaid options beyond this? Check out our guide to the best prepaid plans.

Frequently asked questions

Who owns Verizon? At one point, Bell and Vodafone were among Verizon’s owners. These days Verizon is owned by Verizon Communications and is a fully US-based company.

How do you get Disney Plus with Verizon? Disney Plus can be added to any postpaid plan for just $10.

How do you unlock a Verizon phone? The great thing about Verizon is you might not have to unlock your phone! Unless it’s a prepaid device or an ancient iPhone 3G World device, Verizon phones are already unlocked for use on other supported carriers. However, we have a complete guide to walk prepaid and 3G World phone users through the unlock process.

Does Verizon have 5G, and does it cost extra? Yes, Verizon has one of the strongest 5G networks in the US, with at least partial mmWave support in over 35 cities. 5G is included with most of Verizon’s plans at no extra cost, though only select plans have wideband access.

I want to change my phone number. Is that possible with Verizon? Yes – it’s a bit tedious, but it’s certainly possible to change your Verizon phone number. You can do this yourself by going to your account, then finding the “Manage Device” option.

Comments