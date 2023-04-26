Best T-Mobile plans in 2023: Pricing, phone options, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile is one of the fastest-growing carriers in the United States thanks to aggressive pricing, marketing, and a penchant for doing the unexpected. The Uncarrier has significantly shaken up the mobile industry in the US, but is it the right carrier for you? Let’s look at the best T-Mobile plans and how they compare to the competition. After that, we’ll also help you pick the best T-Mobile phone for your needs.

The best T-Mobile plans at a glance

Essentials Magenta Magenta Max Go5G Go5G Plus Cost

Essentials Prices per line:



$50 for one line

$40 for two lines

$30 for three lines

$25 for four lines



Magenta Prices per line:



$70 for one line

$60 for two lines

$47 for three lines

$40 for four lines

Magenta Max Prices per line:



$85 for one line

$70 for two lines

$57 for three lines

$50 for four lines

Go5G Prices per line:



$75 for one line

$65 for two lines

$43 for three lines

$39 for four lines

Go5G Plus Prices per line:



$90 for one line

$75 for two lines

$50 for three lines

$46 for four lines

Unlimited Talk & Text

Essentials Yes

Magenta Yes

Magenta Max Yes

Go5G Yes

Go5G Plus Yes

Unlimited 4G Data

Essentials Yes, but might slow down during congestion after 50GB per month

Magenta Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with 100GB of Premium Data

Magenta Max Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with Unlimited Premium Data

Go5G Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with 100GB of Premium Data

Go5G Plus Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with 100GB of Premium Data

5G data included

Essentials Yes

Magenta Yes

Magenta Max Yes

Go5G Yes

Go5G Plus Yes

Mobile Hotspot

Essentials Unlimited 3G

Magenta 5GB of 4G LTE, then unlimited 3G

Magenta Max 40GB of 4G, then unlimited 3G

Go5G 15GB of high-speed hotspot data, then unlimited 3G

Go5G Plus 50GB of hotspot data

Netflix perk?

Essentials No

Magenta Netflix Basic, one SD screen for two or more accounts

Magenta Max Netflix Basic, one SD screen for one accounts.

Netflix Standard, two HD screens for two or more acccounts

Go5G Netflix Basic, one SD screen

Go5G Plus Netflix Basic, one SD screen

Apple TV perk?

Essentials No

Magenta Apple TV+ free for 6 months

Magenta Max Included

Go5G Apple TV+ free for 6 months

Go5G Plus Apple TV+ free for 6 months

Unlimited video streaming

Essentials SD streaming

Magenta SD streaming

Magenta Max Up to 4K UHD streaming

Go5G SD Streaming

Go5G Plus SD Streaming

55 Plus Plan

Essentials Yes

Magenta Yes

Magenta Max Yes

Go5G Yes

Go5G Plus Yes

Military Plan

Essentials No

Magenta Yes

Magenta Max Yes

Go5G Yes

Go5G Plus Yes

First Responder Plan

Essentials No

Magenta Yes

Magenta Max Yes

Go5G Yes

Go5G Plus Yes



T-Mobile’s plans offer quite a bit of overlap, as you can tell from the chart above. Wondering which plan is right for you? Go5G plans are perfect for families and frequent travelers. The new Go5G plans really aren’t much different from the older Magneta plan, with all the same perks included, like Netflix Basic for accounts with at least two lines and a 6-month trial to Apple TV. The biggest difference is you get much more high-speed hotspot data, with 15GB in the basic G05G plan and a whopping 50GB for those who go for the Plus option. It’s also only $5 more a month for those with one or two lines, and CHEAPER for those with 3 or more lines.

The new Go5G plans really aren’t much different from the older Magneta plan, with all the same perks included, like Netflix Basic for accounts with at least two lines and a 6-month trial to Apple TV. The biggest difference is you get much more high-speed hotspot data, with 15GB in the basic G05G plan and a whopping 50GB for those who go for the Plus option. It’s also only $5 more a month for those with one or two lines, and for those with 3 or more lines. T-Mobile Magenta is the best alternative to Go5G for those that don’t care about hotspot use. Magenta used to be T-Mobile’s best plan for most users, but that’s no longer the case. We really don’t recommend Magenta as it only costs $5 less per line for 1-2 lines, and it’s $3+ more for those with at least three lines. Still, if you don’t want the extra high-speed hotspot access, Magenta offers pretty much identical service to Go5G’s base plan, including unlimited data and 100GB priority data. You also get all-you-can-eat 3G hotspot data, for what that’s worth.

Magenta used to be T-Mobile’s best plan for most users, but that’s no longer the case. as it only costs $5 less per line for 1-2 lines, and it’s $3+ more for those with at least three lines. Still, if you don’t want the extra high-speed hotspot access, Magenta offers pretty much identical service to Go5G’s base plan, including unlimited data and 100GB priority data. You also get all-you-can-eat 3G hotspot data, for what that’s worth. Magneta Max is for those who use a LOT of mobile data. This plan is quite expensive, but if you use a ton of mobile data and want to avoid deprioritization during congestion, this is the plan you’ll want to get. Max gives you unlimited priority data. You also get Apple TV for free, in addition to Netflix Basic. Unlike the other plans, there’s also higher definition streaming.

This plan is quite expensive, but if you use a ton of mobile data and want to avoid deprioritization during congestion, this is the plan you’ll want to get. Max gives you unlimited priority data. You also get Apple TV for free, in addition to Netflix Basic. Unlike the other plans, there’s also higher definition streaming. Essentials is a good postpaid choice if you’re looking to save money. Starting at $50 for one line but going as cheap as $25 a line for four lines, Essentials is the cheapest postpaid option. You don’t get Netflix or Apple TV, but you do get unlimited 3G hotspot access and 50GB of priority data. You also will have postpaid extras like the ability to finance a phone, free phone upgrades for select devices, and more. That said, IF you don’t mind paying upfront for your phones, T-Mobile’s Prepaid Unlimited is actually a better option for some consumers. That’s a TL;DR look at the best postpaid T-mobile plans, but let’s not forget the carrier also offers great prepaid options that require no credit check or obligation. Unlike most carriers, T-Mobile also gives its prepaid customers nearly the same network priority as postpaid customers, especially if the plan includes premium data.

Here’s what T-Mobile Prepaid has to offer at a glance: Prepaid Unlimited is the best-prepaid choice for most. Not only is this the best choice for most prepaid users, but it’s also the best choice for those looking for a budget unlimited option PERIOD. Not only is Prepaid Unlimited $10 less per line than Essentials, it’s higher up in the data priority chain too. The postpaid service does have a few small advantages, which we’ll highlight further down.

Not only is this the best choice for most prepaid users, but it’s also the best choice for those looking for a budget unlimited option PERIOD. Not only is Prepaid Unlimited $10 less per line than Essentials, it’s higher up in the data priority chain too. The postpaid service does have a few small advantages, which we’ll highlight further down. Prepaid Unlimited Plus is for those who need high-speed hotspot access. There’s nothing different about the Plus option other than it gives you a few extra perks, including 10GB of 4G LTE hotspot access. Unless you really need higher speed hotspot access, you’re probably better off with Prepaid Unlimited.

There’s nothing different about the Plus option other than it gives you a few extra perks, including 10GB of 4G LTE hotspot access. Unless you really need higher speed hotspot access, you’re probably better off with Prepaid Unlimited. T-Mobile Connect is for those who want a no-frills, budget option. Looking to keep things simple and only need a single line? Connect starts at just $10 a month for 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts, and just 1GB of data. If you need a bit more, $15 will give you unlimited talk and text and 3.5GB data. All other Connect plans have unlimited talk and text, but $25 a month gives you 6.5GB of data, and $35 nets 12GB. Not overwhelmed by choice yet? There are also MVNOs that run on T-Mobile’s network but are not officially operated by the carrier. This includes Metro by T-Mobile as well as completely independent options, like Mint Mobile. We’ll talk about those a bit later in this guide.

T-Mobile Prepaid vs Postpaid: What’s the difference?

As you can see, there are a lot of similarities between T-Mobile’s different prepaid and postpaid offerings. So what’s the real difference between the two? Let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons of prepaid service:

Pros: Typically cheaper pricing and less commitment

Similar network prioritization as you’ll find on T-Mobile’s postpaid service Cons: You’ll get quality network service, but much weaker customer service

You won’t typically get the extra perks you’d get with post-paid, like free streaming services, phone financing, etc

That’s honestly the biggest difference: customer service and extras. Believe it or not, network quality is not a major difference, though. In fact, as we highlighted above, T-Mobile Prepaid Unlimited is actually prioritized above the postpaid Essentials plan.

Which of T-Mobile’s plans do we recommend?

We’ve already highlighted which plans are best for what kind of users in the section above, but which ones do I recommend personally? That’s easy. For those who have families or travel frequently, sign up for Go5G. It’s the perfect balance of value and features and doesn’t have any of the downsides associated with prepaid plans. Can’t live without high-quality streaming and use a lot of mobile data? Then I say get Magenta Plus. It’s a good service with tons of extras, but it’s also pretty expensive.

For those looking to save? We’d pick up Connect only if you really want to pay the least possible, as the plan is very competitive when pitted against other prepaid carriers that use T-Mobile’s network.

What if you want unlimited service but just can’t stomach paying the premium you’ll find on Magenta Max or Go5G? That’s where it gets trickier. In most cases, we’d recommend Prepaid Unlimited, despite the downsides to prepaid service. But if you have three or more lines, the postpaid Essentials plan is a better deal. The only major downside is Essentials has lower network priority than Prepaid Unlimited (yes you read that right).

Below we take a closer look at our favorite plans and dive into what makes them stand out.

Go5G: The best T-Mobile plan for frequent travelers and families The Go5G plan is basically just a repackaged version of the older Magenta plan with more hotspot data and a few other perks suited for frequent travelers. Lines start at $75 for Go5G. That’s $5 more a month than Magenta, but you get 15GB of high-speed hotspot data versus the paltry 5GB offered on Magenta. Those that need even more hotspot data should consider Go5G Plus, which starts at $90 a line but includes an impressive 50GB of high-speed data.

Go5G, Go5G Plus, and Magenta all give you unlimited talk, text, and 100GB of premium data; all three benefits are available in 11 countries, but you can only use 5GB abroad before it drops to 2G speeds. Go5G and Go5G Plus users have one advantage here over Magenta: you get 10GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico. As for streaming services, Go5G and Magenta offer a Netflix Basic plan and six months of Apple TV Plus access.

Ultimately we’d pick Go5G over Magenta, but if you have two lines or fewer, you’ll save $5 on Magenta for those who don’t care about hotspot access. For families, it actually costs more on Magenta.

Pros: It includes taxes and fees in your monthly rate.

Plans with two or more lines include one screen of Netflix Basic free.

Affordable pricing for those with a family. Cons: It limits video streaming to standard definition (480p).

Magenta Max: The best T-Mobile plan for those who want MOAR If you want the biggest and best that T-Mobile offers, Magenta Max is the way to go. One line costs $85 per month, two lines are $70 each, and four lines are just $50 each. All the unlimited perks remain the same as Magenta and Go5G, and your international data is available at double speeds. Unlike other plans from T-mobile, this is the only service that lets you stream in up to 4K. The perks don’t end there. Instead of one hour of in-flight Wi-Fi, Magenta Max provides unlimited Wi-Fi and texting for the duration of your flight. The Magenta Max plan adds Scam Shield Premium to the mix, which allows you to block or screen calls you may not want. You can stream up to 40GB of high-speed hotspot data, but after that, you’ll drop to 3G speeds.

Finally, Magenta Max takes its streaming perks further than Magenta and Go5G. You’ll get Apple TV for free instead of limiting it to six months. Not impressed? You’ll also get the standard version of Netflix, instead of the Basic tier.

Pros: Video streaming is available in up to 4K UHD resolution.

In-flight options are better with Max than the others, even if just marginally. Cons: It’s expensive. If you don’t want or need 4K streaming and all the other benefits, it’s just not worth it.

Prepaid Unlimited OR Essentials: two great unlimited options for those on a budget We have a tie! The best cheap unlimited plan depends on your family size. If you’re only getting one or two lines, we’d recommend Prepaid Unlimited. Why? For one, it costs the same, and yet it actually has a higher priority than the Essentials plan.

Let me explain. T-Mobile gives all its plans and services a QCI (Quality of service class identifier). This identifier lets the network know where each plan stands in terms of priority. T-Mobile’s highest priority level is a QCI 6, while its lowest is a QCI 9. Interestingly, Essentials’ 50GB of priority data is actually classified as a 7, while Prepaid Unlimited has a value of 6. In other words, if you’re in a congested area, the Essentials customer will see deprioritization first. On the downside, you’ll get weaker customer service, and you’ll have to pay upfront for your phones, as installment plans are only offered to postpaid customers.

The Essentials plan beats the Prepaid Unlimited plan for those with three or more lines. T-Mobile is currently running a discount that gives you a third line for free. This brings pricing for four lines down to $25 per line vs $35 on the prepaid service. You’ll also get device installment plans, better customer service, and other small perks. Neither comes with extras like Netflix or Apple TV, though. And remember in congested areas you’re not going to get prioritized the same way you would with Prepaid Unlimited.

Pros: Prepaid Unlimited: Higher priority than Essentials plan

Essentials: Device installment plans and better customer service than prepaid

Essentials: Cheaper for those with three or more lines, compared to prepaid Cons: Both: It limits video streaming to standard definition (480p).

Both: No extras like Netflix or Apple TV.

The best T-Mobile plan for single users on a budget: T-Mobile Connect The T-Mobile Connect plan is the most affordable option around. It keeps things simple with a starting price of $10 monthly for 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts, and just 1GB of data. If you want unlimited talk and text, you’ll pay $25 a month. That includes a respectable 6.5GB of data, perfect for those who regularly use data on the go, like listening to music in the car, watching YouTube while waiting in a line, and so on.

You can get even more data for $35 a month, which nets you 12GB. If you only have a single line, that’s still $15 cheaper than the most basic T-Mobile unlimited plan. Of course, you don’t get postpaid perks like device installment plans. You are also subject to the same weaker customer service that you’ll get with T-Mobile Prepaid Unlimited. Still, this is the cheapest way to experience T-Mobile service directly. It also has a priority rating of QCI 6 — which puts it above the postpaid Essentials plan.

Pros: It’s cheap!

You get higher prioritization than the budget Essentials plan Cons: You only get so much data

Families will save more with another plan

T-Mobile vs the competition

If you’re here to switch carriers, you’re probably looking for a head-to-head showdown. We’ll stack T-Mobile against Verizon and AT&T to give you just the battle you’re looking for. Comparison shopping is the easiest way to decide on the right carrier. We’ll compare our favorite plans from the best unlimited data plans in the US to show you how each carrier stacks up.

Magenta Max (T-Mobile) Unlimited Elite (AT&T) Get More Unlimited (Verizon) Cost

Magenta Max (T-Mobile) $85 for one line

$70 for two lines

$47 for three lines

$43 for four lines

Unlimited Elite (AT&T) $85 for one line

$75 for two lines

$60 for three lines

$50 for four lines

Get More Unlimited (Verizon) $90 for one line

$80 for two lines

$65 for three lines

$55 for four lines

Data

Magenta Max (T-Mobile) Unlimited 4G LTE

Unlimited Elite (AT&T) 100GB of Premium 4G Data

Get More Unlimited (Verizon) 75GB of Premium 4G Data and Unlimited 4G LTE

Talk and Text

Magenta Max (T-Mobile) Unlimited

Unlimited Elite (AT&T) Unlimited

Get More Unlimited (Verizon) Unlimited

Streaming

Magenta Max (T-Mobile) HD Streaming

Unlimited Elite (AT&T) HD Streaming with Stream Saver

Get More Unlimited (Verizon) HD Streaming

Hotspot

Magenta Max (T-Mobile) 40GB of 4G LTE then unlimited 3G

Unlimited Elite (AT&T) 30GB of 4G LTE per line

Get More Unlimited (Verizon) 30GB of 4G LTE

International

Magenta Max (T-Mobile) Texting, 2G data

Unlimited Elite (AT&T) Texting to 120 countries

Get More Unlimited (Verizon) Texting to 200 countries

Extra Perks

Magenta Max (T-Mobile) Netflix Standard

Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi and texting

Unlimited Elite (AT&T) HBO Max

5G Access

Get More Unlimited (Verizon) Apple Music

Disney Plus

5G Access



As you can see, the top-tier plans follow similar pricing structures, and unlimited talk, text, and data are all standard. AT&T and Verizon are more specific with plan details and offer international texting in over 120 countries. T-Mobile’s plan is the most affordable of the three, regardless of having one line or four. AT&T and Verizon have also announced increased fees to offset inflation — a move that T-Mobile has yet to follow.

Obviously, there are many more plans from each carrier. If you’re looking to dive deeper, we recommend looking at our guides to the best Verizon plans and best AT&T plans. You can also see how they pit against T-Mobile directly in our T-Mobile vs Verizon and T-Mobile vs AT&T comparisons.

Best T-mobile phones T-mobile keeps its pricing and options consistent regardless of whether you’re a prepaid or postpaid T-Mobile customer, though the latter will have financing options. If you go the prepaid route, you’ll have to pay for the full phone outright. With that in mind, pretty much every major flagship sold in the US can be found on T-Mobile. To make things as easy as possible, I’ve recommended three phones: a flagship, a mid-ranger, and a budget option. Keep in mind these aren’t necessarily the best phones available in each class (as that’s pretty subjective). Instead we made our selections based on pricing and promotions. These are the phones we feel are the best deals currently on T-Mobile.

Don’t like our picks? Check out T-Mobile’s phone section directly, or visit our best Android phones and best cheap phones guide to learn more about many of the great unlocked phones you can bring to T-Mobile.

Our recommended flagship: Galaxy S23

Samsung’s shiny Galaxy S23 devices sit at the top of this list of the best T-Mobile phones. The Galaxy S flagships have long offered a taste of just how good Android can be. That quality is even better now that Samsung has stepped up to Gorilla Glass Victus 2 across all three models. Better yet, you get quite a lot without the price climbing any higher. Every phone has at least three cameras on the back and comes with a vibrant display and minimal bezels surrounding it.

The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in all markets, and all three can connect to T-Mobile’s 5G network. You also get an IP68 rating, wireless charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner regardless of the three phones you go for. If you opt for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you also get an S Pen and a 200MP primary camera.

Our recommended mid-ranger: Apple iPhone SE

Apple’s iPhone SE has long been the most affordable way to dip your toe into iOS, and now it’s better than ever. The company recently introduced the new iPhone SE (2022), and it’s immediately one of the best phones to buy on T-Mobile’s network.

At first glance, you might not notice anything different about the latest Apple handset, and you’d be right. The design is essentially unchanged from the 2020 version, which itself was unchanged from the original iPhone SE. You still get a 4.7-inch display with a solid forehead and chin, but the return of a Touch ID home button is nice

The real advantage of Apple’s latest budget device lies under the hood. It carries a 5G-ready A15 Bionic chipset, the same as you’d find in the more expensive iPhone 13 series.

Our favorite budget option: Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

If you’re on a budget and don’t demand a lot from your phone, the Galaxy A23 5G might be up your alley. Its specs won’t blow your socks off, but the handset still has more than enough power for everyday tasks like browsing the web, watching videos, and checking social media at 5G speeds.

The device’s screen is quite large, coming in at 6.6 inches with a Full HD+ resolution. Four cameras at the back get the job done, just don’t expect the world from them — especially in low-light situations. Other specs and features include up to 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1 on top.

The phone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, supports expandable storage, and has a headphone jack.

Want T-Mobile’s service on a budget?

You don’t have to sign up for T-Mobile to get access to the T-Mobile network. Check out the table below for a few of our favorite alternatives to T-Mobile that still use the same reliable network.

Google Fi Metro by T-Mobile Mint Mobile Straight Talk US Mobile Cost

Google Fi Flexible plan starts at $20 for one line and $10 per GB of data

Unlimited starts at $70 per line

Metro by T-Mobile $60 for one line

$90 for two lines

$120 for three lines

$120 for four lines

Mint Mobile Plans start at $25 per month after intro promo

Straight Talk Basic plans start at $30 per month

Unlimited plans start at $35 per month

US Mobile Build your own plan for as little as $5 per month

Unlimited starts at $40 per month

Talk & Text

Google Fi Unlimited

Metro by T-Mobile Unlimited

Mint Mobile Unlimited

Straight Talk Basic plan includes 1,500 minutes

Unlimited on other plans

US Mobile As little as 75 minutes and 50 texts

Up to unlimited

Data

Google Fi Pay per GB on the Flexible plan

Unlimited up to 22GB on the Unlimited plan

Metro by T-Mobile Unlimited up to 35GB

Mint Mobile 3GB for $25

8GB for $35

12GB for $45

Unlimited for $40

Straight Talk Basic plan includes 100MB

Other plans range from 5GB to unlimited

US Mobile As little as 50MB

Up to unlimited

Hotspot

Google Fi Full-speed available at per GB rate

Full speed available with unlimited

Metro by T-Mobile 15GB included

Mint Mobile Included with your data cap

Straight Talk 10GB hotspot included with unlimited (Not available with AT&T SIMs)

US Mobile Included with custom plans

Add-ons available

International

Google Fi Flexible includes unlimited texts, low rate for calls, $10 per GB

Unlimited includes data and texts, low rate for calls outside of included list

Metro by T-Mobile Available as an add-on

Mint Mobile Calling to Mexico and Canada

Straight Talk Global calling cards available

US Mobile Up to 10GB free

Traveller and Jetsetter add-ons available

Extras

Google Fi Flexible plan has a monthly cost cap

Unlimited includes a Google One membership

Metro by T-Mobile Google One membership

Amazon Prime membership

Mint Mobile Free SIM Card

Straight Talk None

US Mobile Pick your perks with multi-line unlimited plans



Google Fi Wireless Google’s carrier is an excellent fit if you plan to pay per gig or expect to go abroad often. With monthly bill limits, you’ll never pay past a certain point, even if you use mountains of data. Thanks to Google Fi’s reliance on multiple networks, you can always get the best signal available — even abroad. Now, you can choose from two unlimited plans to save money without sacrificing access.

Metro by T-Mobile We’ve already mentioned Metro as a T-Mobile prepaid alternative, but its perks and plans make the MVNO a solid choice no matter your needs. If you opt for unlimited service, you’ll be rewarded with 15GB of hotspot included as well as Google One and Amazon Prime memberships. Unfortunately, you’ll have to head into a Metro store to sign up for most services.

Mint Mobile Mint Mobile, the carrier owned by Ryan Reynolds, is an affordable alternative for service if you want to save some money. Plans range from 4GB to unlimited, and you’ll never pay more than $35 per month for one line of service. You may not get much by way of extra perks, but if you sign up for multi-month plans, you’ll save even more money.

Straight Talk One of the easiest MVNOs to sign up for, Straight Talk, is available at most Walmart locations and actually supports most of the primary carriers. You can go for a limited talk option with just a little bit of data or spend more for unlimited service. Affordability is critical, so you’ll pay a bit extra for bonus features like international access, but Straight Talk is an easy way to grab the basics.

US Mobile If you want a plan that’s perfectly tailored to your needs, US Mobile is the way to go. You can choose your ideal level of talk, text, and data for as little as $5 per month or go unlimited for $40. 5G access will cost you a little extra, but it’s nice to know that it’s available. When you add multiple lines of unlimited, you’ll get the chance to add subscription services like Disney Plus, Spotify, and PlayStation Plus.

Does T-Mobile offer any special discounts?

T-Mobile offers special discounts if you’re in the military, a first responder, or over the age of 55. Here’s a quick breakdown: Unlimited 55 is for those 55 and older. This discount applies to Essentials, Magenta, Magenta Max, and the new Go5G plans. The exact discount will vary. As an example, two lines of Essentials 55 will run you $37.50 a piece versus $40 for each line on the standard Essentials plan.

This discount applies to Essentials, Magenta, Magenta Max, and the new Go5G plans. The exact discount will vary. As an example, two lines of Essentials 55 will run you $37.50 a piece versus $40 for each line on the standard Essentials plan. Military discounts apply to Magenta and Go5G plans. You’ll get military discounts on any of the plans under these umbrellas. The exact discount will vary. For example, you’ll pay $100 for four lines of Magenta. That would cost you $160 normally, so the discount is pretty substantial. Keep in mind only one member has to be active military to qualify.

You’ll get military discounts on any of the plans under these umbrellas. The exact discount will vary. For example, you’ll pay $100 for four lines of Magenta. That would cost you $160 normally, so the discount is pretty substantial. Keep in mind only one member has to be active military to qualify. First responder plans apply to Magenta and Go5G plans. As long as one member of your family is a first responder, everyone will get the discounts here. The exact savings vary, just like with the other options above. Actual discounted rates are the same as the military discount.

Frequently asked questions

What's the least expensive T-Mobile plan? The least expensive T-mobile plan is the prepaid Connect option. You’ll get 1000 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1GB of data for just $10 a month.

Can you bring your own phone to T-Mobile?? Yes, as long as it’s unlocked. If you’re switching from another carrier you’ll want to make sure the phone can be unlocked and is compatible with T-Mobile’s network.

Who owns T-Mobile? This question used to be a lot easier to answer before the Sprint and T-Mobile merger. Deutsche Telekom is still the majority owner of the new T-Mobile, controlling around 43%. Softbank is the second-largest controlling part, with roughly a 24% cut. Outside shareholders hold the rest of the shares.

How do you unlock a T-Mobile phone? You can unlock your T-Mobile phone for use with another network as long as you meet specific requirements, including an account in good standing, a fully paid device active on the network for at least 40 days for post-paid accounts, and a few other hoops for prepaid. For more specific instructions, head over to T-Mobile.

Is T-Mobile GSM or CDMA? Technically, T-Mobile supports GSM alongside its LTE and 5G standards.

Is Magenta Max truly unlimited? Yes. You can use data to your heart’s content and still get prioritized above other customers. That’s the advantage of paying a premium, we suppose.

Can I use a Verizon phone on T-Mobile? Most likely, yes. While Verizon is a CMDA carrier and T-Mobile runs on GSM, the former’s devices are typically designed with all the necessary GSM bands (for use while traveling, etc.). Be sure to check out the specific Verizon phone in question and make sure it can run on the same bands required by T-Mobile in your area.

How good is T-Mobile? Obviously, the answer to this varies on what you’re looking for and where in the US you live. That said, don’t assume it won’t work well if you tried T-Mobile years ago and found it wasn’t powerful in your area. Years ago, T-Mobile was best suited for urban areas, but with changes to its network (including the purchase of Sprint), this is no longer the case. Consult T-Mobile’s coverage map for more details.

