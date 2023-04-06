Samsung Galaxy S22 buyer's guide: Everything you need to know about the series

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Every year for the past 13 years, Samsung has launched a new Galaxy S phone. In 2022, we had the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. These phones had the best cameras, fastest processors, and most innovative features of any non-foldable Samsung phone on the market that year.

Of course, there were three phones in the series again, and each one offers something a little different — and at very different price points. If you’re confused and want to know exactly what’s up, we’ve got you covered! Below is our Galaxy S22 buyer’s guide, and it has all the info you need.

Please note: The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is no longer the latest from the company. In February 2023, Samsung launched The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is no longer the latest from the company. In February 2023, Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series , which now represents the best-of-the-best from the brand. We highly recommend checking those phones out if you're looking for the latest features.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series at a glance

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, 2022. This was about a month later than the launch of the Galaxy S21 series. The phones hit the pre-order phase on February 9 and became available for general purchase on February 25, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

None of the three new phones launched in the Galaxy S22 family can compare to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unlike the previous two “Ultra” variants in the Galaxy S family, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is more like a Galaxy Note device than anything else. In fact, if you just looked at it, you might think it is the true follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from 2020.

The phone’s boxy shape, flat top and bottom, and curvy sides are all Galaxy Note hallmarks. However, the thing that most ties the Galaxy S22 Ultra to the Note line is the inclusion of an S Pen, complete with a storage slot accessible from the bottom of the phone.

Outside of its Note-like design, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the natural sequel to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a similar camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary sensor but with better hardware than we saw in 2021. It has a newer, faster processor, plenty of RAM and internal storage space, and an enormous 1440p display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also the most expensive of the three new phones. It starts at $1,199 (£1,149 / €1,259). Do note that Samsung has discontinued the Galaxy S22 Ultra and replaced it with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In the US, the S23 Ultra is the same price as the S22 Ultra, making a choice between them quite easy to make.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The middle child of the series is once again the Galaxy S22 Plus. It has a less robust camera array when compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and sticks with the design ethos of the Galaxy S21 series. Unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it has a smaller 1080p display but still retains the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Really, the Galaxy S22 Plus is just a subtle upgrade of the Galaxy S21 Plus. It has the second-best 2022 Android processor, an upgraded camera system, and some new software features. However, it looks nearly identical to 2021’s model. It even has the same base level price as 2021: $999 (£949 / €1,059). Do note that this model has been discontinued and replaced with the Galaxy S23 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Like the Galaxy S22 Plus, the Galaxy S22 is not all too different from 2021’s model. It has the same design ethos with a recessed camera module at the top left of the phone’s backside. Thankfully, though, Samsung dropped the “glasstic” back of the Galaxy S21 and went with true glass. Nice move, Samsung.

Outside of the new build materials, though, the upgrades remain subtle and only on the inside. The camera array has better hardware, headlined by a new 50MP primary sensor. The processor is the 2022 flagship, and there are a few nifty new software tricks. However, you won’t find the Galaxy S22 to be a drastically different experience from the Galaxy S21.

As with the other two phones in the Galaxy S22 series, the vanilla model launched with the same entry price as 2021: $799 (£769 / €859). However, with the launch of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S22 is now $100 cheaper with a permanent new price of $699.

Are the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones worth buying?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Galaxy S22 Ultra came in second place for our readers’ favorite Android phone of 2022, losing out to the Google Pixel 7 Pro. However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a fan favorite. The other two Galaxy S22 phones also fared well both critically and commercially.

Generally, there hasn’t been a year in which the annual Galaxy S series launch wasn’t a hit with both critics like us and our readers. As such, 2022 was no different. However, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra are not in production anymore, as they have been replaced by their S23 counterparts. If you want an S22 model over an S23 model, you’ll need to seek out new models from third-party retailers or go the used/refurbished route.

What experts are saying about the Galaxy S22 series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Here at Android Authority, we loved the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus both received stellar 4.5/5 scores, and each earned our coveted Editor’s Choice badge. Meanwhile, the vanilla Galaxy S22 received a solid 4/5 score and earned a Recommended badge.

The reason the Galaxy S22 didn’t measure up to its siblings was due to one problem: battery life. The smallest entry in the Galaxy S22 series naturally has the smallest battery, but it’s even smaller than the Galaxy S21. Everything else about the phone was terrific, but the battery life just isn’t up to par.

The other two phones, though, were nearly perfect. Our only significant complaints stemmed from less-than-stellar speaker quality and, in the case of the Galaxy S22 Plus, a limited selection of RAM/storage options.

Here’s what other sites around the web had to say: CNET : All three Samsung Galaxy S22 phones received 4.5/5 stars from CNET. However, like us, the publication significantly criticized the poor battery life of the vanilla Galaxy S22.

All three Samsung Galaxy S22 phones received 4.5/5 stars from CNET. However, like us, the publication significantly criticized the poor battery life of the vanilla Galaxy S22. The Verge: The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus received 4/5 stars from The Verge. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra received a 4.5/5 star review. Once again, the lower-end models were criticized for poor battery life, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra was praised as being one of the best Android phones you could get at the time.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus received 4/5 stars from The Verge. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra received a 4.5/5 star review. Once again, the lower-end models were criticized for poor battery life, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra was praised as being one of the best Android phones you could get at the time. Tom’s Guide: Not one to buck the trend, Tom’s Guide also gave the Galaxy S22 a 4/5 star review and the Galaxy S22 Ultra a 4.5/5 star review. It appears most of the major tech publications are in agreement on these phones!

What readers are saying about the Galaxy S22 series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

On launch day, we ran a simple “Hot or Not” poll for the Galaxy S22 series. We saw close to 3,000 votes, and the chart below shows the results:

It’s clear to see that the majority of our readers love the Galaxy S22 series.

However, the poll article was filled with comments from readers complaining about certain aspects of the phones. The lack of a microSD card reader was a big one, as was the smaller battery of the vanilla Galaxy S22.

In other words, yes, the majority of our readers like the phones, but a large minority have some significant grievances.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series specs

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

As usual, the three phones in the series have the standard upgrades over the previous year’s models. This includes a faster processor and better camera hardware. Check out the full specs for all three devices below.

Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Display

Galaxy S22 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Flat display

19.5:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48Hz to 120Hz)

240Hz touch sampling rate

Galaxy S22 Plus 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Flat display

19.5:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48Hz to 120Hz)

240Hz touch sampling rate

Galaxy S23 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Flat display

19.5:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Galaxy S23 Plus 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED

Flat display

19.5:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Processor

Galaxy S22 US: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Global: Exynos 2200

Galaxy S22 Plus US: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Global: Exynos 2200

Galaxy S23 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Galaxy S23 Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM

Galaxy S22 8GB

Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB

Galaxy S23 8GB

Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB

Storage

Galaxy S22 128GB or 256GB

No microSD card support

Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB or 256GB

No microSD card support

Galaxy S23 128GB or 256GB

No microSD card support

Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB or 512GB

No microSD card support

Power

Galaxy S22 3,700mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

No charger in box

Galaxy S22 Plus 4,500mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

No charger in box

Galaxy S23 3,900mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

No charger in box

Galaxy S23 Plus 4,700mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

No charger in box

Cameras

Galaxy S22 REAR:

- 50MP wide (1.0μm, ƒ1.8, 23mm, 85-degree FoV)

- 12MP ultrawide (1.4μm, ƒ2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FoV)

- 10MP telephoto (1.0μm, ƒ2.4, 69mm, 36-degree FoV, 3x optical zoom)



FRONT:

- 10MP wide (ƒ2.2, 23mm, 80-degree FoV)

Galaxy S22 Plus REAR:

- 50MP wide (1.0μm, ƒ1.8, 23mm, 85-degree FoV)

- 12MP ultrawide (1.4μm, ƒ2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FoV)

- 10MP telephoto (1.0μm, ƒ2.4, 69mm, 36-degree FoV, 3x optical zoom)



FRONT:

- 10MP wide (ƒ2.2, 23mm, 80-degree FoV)

Galaxy S23 REAR:

- 50MP wide

- 12MP ultrawide

- 10MP telephoto



FRONT:

- 12MP wide

Galaxy S23 Plus REAR:

- 50MP wide

- 12MP ultrawide

- 10MP telephoto



FRONT:

- 12MP wide

Software

Galaxy S22 Android 12

One UI 4.1

Galaxy S22 Plus Android 12

One UI 4.1

Galaxy S23 Android 13

One UI 5.1

Galaxy S23 Plus Android 13

One UI 5.1

Materials

Galaxy S22 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus front and back

Armour Aluminum frame

Galaxy S22 Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus front and back

Armour Aluminum frame

Galaxy S23 Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Armour Aluminum

Galaxy S23 Plus Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Armour Aluminum

Durability

Galaxy S22 IP68 certified

Galaxy S22 Plus IP68 certified

Galaxy S23 IP68 certified

Galaxy S23 Plus IP68 certified

Dimensions and weight

Galaxy S22 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

168g

Galaxy S22 Plus 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

196g

Galaxy S23 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm, 168g

Galaxy S23 Plus 157.7 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, 196g

Colors

Galaxy S22 Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold



Online exclusives: Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet

Galaxy S22 Plus Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold



Online exclusives: Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet

Galaxy S23 Phantom Black

Cream

Lavender

Green

Galaxy S23 Plus Phantom Black

Cream

Lavender

Green



What’s the deal with the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s S Pen?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

In 2021, the Galaxy S21 Ultra supported the S Pen. This was the first time ever that a Galaxy S device had supported it. However, the phone didn’t come with an S Pen and didn’t have a slot to store it. Instead, you needed to buy a case for the phone that had space to slot the stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, though, is all-in on the S Pen. Like previous Galaxy Note phones, the S Pen comes with the device and fits right into the storage slot in the phone itself.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was the first Galaxy S device with an S Pen in the box and a slot to store it within the phone itself.

Samsung has also upgraded the S Pen when compared to previous Galaxy Note phones. The company says it has a lower latency than previous S Pens, which should make writing feel more like “pen-to-paper” than ever. It also has an improved handwriting-to-text feature with support for 88 languages. Using this, you can write yourself a note in your own handwriting, quickly convert it to type-written text, and then save, copy, or otherwise manipulate it as if you had typed it out.

Finally, as with previous Galaxy Note devices, the S Pen is Bluetooth-connected to the phone, allowing it to act as a shutter controller, music controller, and many other tools. When stored in its slot, the S Pen leeches battery power from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Are the cameras good on the Galaxy S22 series?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

In 2021, the Galaxy S21 Ultra was one of the best cameras of the year. In fact, in our shootout battle of six of the best camera phones of 2021, we called the Galaxy S21 Ultra the standout for “its sheer consistency and flexibility.” When you consider the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera setup is simply a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that we think the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best camera phones you can buy.

Likewise, the cameras on the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 — which are the exact same systems — are also exemplary.

Check out some example shots for each phone below. For more on the cameras of each phone, consult our full reviews of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus.

Galaxy S22 Ultra camera samples

1x 2x 3x 4x 10x 30x 100x

Galaxy S22 Plus camera samples

Ultrawide 1x 2x 3x 4x 10x 20x 30x

Galaxy S22 camera samples

Ultrawide 1x zoom 3x zoom

10x zoom 20x zoom 30x zoom

How is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ battery life?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The 5,000mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is pretty good. Although we saw better battery life on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will power through a full day of heavy use without needing to top up. With lighter use, it could be a two-day phone.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Plus also has good battery life, albeit with a smaller 4,500mAh battery inside. Still, its smaller, lower-resolution display helps a lot with keeping up with power efficiency, so you might actually see better battery life with this than you would the Galaxy S22 Ultra — especially if you have the S22 Ultra maxed out to its WQHD+ resolution of 1440p.

Finally, the vanilla Galaxy S22 has so-so battery life. Its relatively tiny 3,700mAh battery can’t really keep up with the power demands of its chipset and camera system. As such, you shouldn’t expect to get more than a day out of the Galaxy S22 without needing to recharge.

Regardless, we do have some good news as far as charging goes. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra have 45W wired charging speeds. On paper, that’s nearly twice as fast as 2021’s models. However, in our charging tests for the Galaxy S23 series, we found that it won’t be as drastic of a speed difference as you would expect. Do note, though, that the Galaxy S22 has the same 25W wired charging speed as in 2021. All three phones charge at 15W wirelessly and also support reverse wireless charging.

Remember that none of the Galaxy S22 phones have chargers in their retail boxes.

How about performance?

Qualcomm

Inside all three Galaxy S22 smartphones, you’ll find either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 chipsets. The United States, India, South Korea, and a few other countries get the Snapdragon, while the rest of the world gets the Exynos.

For the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it is the second-best Android chipset launched in 2022, superseded only by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. It’s the sequel to 2021’s Snapdragon 888. Our data shows this CPU is a powerhouse and can handle pretty much any task you throw at it. However, it’s also very power-hungry, which is a big reason why the battery life of the Galaxy S22 series suffers a bit.

There's no question that the Galaxy S22 series is powerful. However, expect battery life to suffer.

Meanwhile, the Exynos 2200 is also a powerful chip. As usual, it isn’t as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but it does outshine it in a few areas. Check out our full benchmark tests for the Exynos 2200 for more.

Do note that there was some controversy due to Samsung throttling software appearing in the Galaxy S22 series (as well as other Galaxy smartphones). Samsung has addressed these problems with software updates.

Either way, the 8GB of RAM in the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus should be fine for your tasks and gaming. The 12GB RAM option for the Galaxy S22 Ultra — available only with the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models — should be more than enough for what you need. Even though 12GB of RAM is less than the 16GB the Galaxy S21 Ultra offered, 16GB of RAM is absolute overkill in a smartphone, so don’t worry too much about it.

Phone software and updates

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

All three Galaxy S22 phones ship with Android 12 out of the box, and all three now have Android 13. The latest version of the operating system comes with One UI 5.1.

Samsung’s stated update policy for these phones is four Android upgrades and five years of security patches. That means the Galaxy S22 series should see Android 14 in 2023, Android 15 in 2024, and Android 16 in 2025. It would then see an extra year of security patches before reaching the end of its support cycle.

This is the best update policy available in the Android world, even surpassing Google’s, which is limited to just three Android upgrades. Samsung has also been great with the speed of its updates over the past few years, with monthly patches sometimes hitting its phones well before Pixels get them.

In general, Samsung’s flagships are a great choice for people who value fast, consistent, and long-lasting updates. The Galaxy S22 series won’t disappoint in this regard.

Galaxy S22 series vs Galaxy S21 series: What’s new? The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus aren’t much different from the 2021 models. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, though, is very different, specifically when it comes to design. Below, we’ve rounded up the major differences between the 2022 and 2021 devices. Please note that these aren’t all the differences, just the most significant ones.

Galaxy S22/S22 Plus vs Galaxy S21/S21 Plus

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Design: Although the Galaxy S22 series looks nearly identical to the Galaxy S21 series, there are some subtle differences. The phones are slightly thinner, smaller, and lighter than 2021’s models, for example. The back of the Galaxy S22 is also made of glass in place of 2021’s “glasstic” design. Both models also feature Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the front and back, which is nominally better than the regular Victus of 2021’s phones.

Although the Galaxy S22 series looks nearly identical to the Galaxy S21 series, there are some subtle differences. The phones are slightly thinner, smaller, and lighter than 2021’s models, for example. The back of the Galaxy S22 is also made of glass in place of 2021’s “glasstic” design. Both models also feature Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the front and back, which is nominally better than the regular Victus of 2021’s phones. Display: Because the phones got slightly smaller, the displays shrunk a bit as well. The Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display, while the Galaxy S21 had a 6.2-inch screen. Likewise, the Galaxy S22 Plus’ display is 6.6 inches as compared to the Galaxy S21 Plus’ 6.7-inch display. Display specs, though, are pretty much the same across all models.

Because the phones got slightly smaller, the displays shrunk a bit as well. The Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display, while the Galaxy S21 had a 6.2-inch screen. Likewise, the Galaxy S22 Plus’ display is 6.6 inches as compared to the Galaxy S21 Plus’ 6.7-inch display. Display specs, though, are pretty much the same across all models. Performance: In the US, India, and other select countries, the Galaxy S22 models have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This is a better chip than 2021’s Snapdragon 888, which appeared in the Galaxy S21 series in those same countries. The rest of the world gets the Exynos 2200 in the Galaxy S22 series, which should be better than the Exynos 2100.

In the US, India, and other select countries, the Galaxy S22 models have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This is a better chip than 2021’s Snapdragon 888, which appeared in the Galaxy S21 series in those same countries. The rest of the world gets the Exynos 2200 in the Galaxy S22 series, which should be better than the Exynos 2100. Bluetooth: All Galaxy S22 models support Bluetooth 5.2. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus maxed out at Bluetooth 5.0 support, so this is a nice upgrade.

All Galaxy S22 models support Bluetooth 5.2. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus maxed out at Bluetooth 5.0 support, so this is a nice upgrade. Wi-Fi: The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus support Wi-Fi 6. The Galaxy S22 sticks with that protocol, but the Galaxy S22 Plus has Wi-Fi 6E, which is nominally better and helps future-proof the device.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus support Wi-Fi 6. The Galaxy S22 sticks with that protocol, but the Galaxy S22 Plus has Wi-Fi 6E, which is nominally better and helps future-proof the device. Power: Both Galaxy S22 models have smaller battery capacities than 2021’s models. Samsung shaved 300mAh off each, resulting in 3,700mAh for the Galaxy S22 and 4,500mAh for the Galaxy S22 Plus. Regarding charging, the Galaxy S22’s protocols remain unchanged (25W wired, 15W wireless). The Galaxy S22 Plus, though, now supports 45W wired charging.

Both Galaxy S22 models have smaller battery capacities than 2021’s models. Samsung shaved 300mAh off each, resulting in 3,700mAh for the Galaxy S22 and 4,500mAh for the Galaxy S22 Plus. Regarding charging, the Galaxy S22’s protocols remain unchanged (25W wired, 15W wireless). The Galaxy S22 Plus, though, now supports 45W wired charging. Cameras: The rear camera module configuration remains the same as in 2021 (wide, ultrawide, and telephoto). However, the wide is upgraded from a 12MP sensor to a newer 50MP model. The 64MP telephoto also gets upgraded to a newer 10MP sensor. The ultrawide sensor stays the same. On the front, the phones get a new 40MP selfie camera, which is the same as the one on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus have the exact same camera setup.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Design: The Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn’t look anything like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Instead, it looks more like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This includes a boxy shape, a flat top and bottom, and curvy sides. This design allows for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to store an S Pen, which comes included with your purchase, just like all previous Galaxy Note phones. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also slightly smaller than the Galaxy S21 Ultra but is heavier and of the same thickness. Finally, Gorilla Glass Victus Plus covers the front and back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while vanilla Victus covers the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn’t look anything like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Instead, it looks more like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This includes a boxy shape, a flat top and bottom, and curvy sides. This design allows for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to store an S Pen, which comes included with your purchase, just like all previous Galaxy Note phones. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also slightly smaller than the Galaxy S21 Ultra but is heavier and of the same thickness. Finally, Gorilla Glass Victus Plus covers the front and back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while vanilla Victus covers the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Performance: In the US, India, and other select countries, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The rest of the world gets the Exynos 2200. Both chips should be better than those that appeared in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In the US, India, and other select countries, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The rest of the world gets the Exynos 2200. Both chips should be better than those that appeared in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. RAM/Storage: The Galaxy S21 Ultra maxed out at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S22 Ultra maxes out at 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. In other words, you have a higher storage option in 2022 but less RAM than in 2021.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra maxed out at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy S22 Ultra maxes out at 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. In other words, you have a higher storage option in 2022 but less RAM than in 2021. Power: The Galaxy S22 Ultra supports 45W wired charging. This is almost twice as fast as the 25W charging of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Both phones have the same wireless charging speed, though (15W). Remember that there is no charger in the box with any of the Galaxy S22 Phones, including the Ultra model.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra supports 45W wired charging. This is almost twice as fast as the 25W charging of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Both phones have the same wireless charging speed, though (15W). Remember that there is no charger in the box with any of the Galaxy S22 Phones, including the Ultra model. Cameras: The layout of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera module is the same as in 2021: wide, ultrawide, normal telephoto, periscope telephoto, and laser autofocus. However, the hardware on offer with the 2022 phone has been slightly upgraded as compared to 2021. The 40MP selfie shooter has also been slightly changed, but not significantly.

What are some good Samsung Galaxy S22 alternatives?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

If you aren’t super into the Galaxy S22 series, we have a selection of other phones here you might be interested in! Samsung Galaxy S23 series ($799—$1,199): The most obvious alternative to the Galaxy S22 series is the newer and better Galaxy S23 series. In the United States, pricing is the same across the entire lineup, so getting a Galaxy S22 device now should only be done if you’re looking to save money. Samsung no longer has the Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S22 Ultra in production, so in those cases, you need to go with the S23 models unless you hunt out models from third-party retailers.

($799—$1,199): The most obvious alternative to the Galaxy S22 series is the newer and better Galaxy S23 series. In the United States, pricing is the same across the entire lineup, so getting a Galaxy S22 device now should only be done if you’re looking to save money. Samsung no longer has the Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S22 Ultra in production, so in those cases, you need to go with the S23 models unless you hunt out models from third-party retailers. Google Pixel 7 series ($599—$899): Launched at the tail end of 2022, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the latest and greatest from Google. Not only will they offer a lot of similar specs when compared to the Galaxy S22 series, but they are significantly less expensive. The Pixel 7, in particular, is $100 cheaper than even the cheapest Galaxy S22. The Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, was voted the best phone of 2022 by both us and our readers.

($599—$899): Launched at the tail end of 2022, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the latest and greatest from Google. Not only will they offer a lot of similar specs when compared to the Galaxy S22 series, but they are significantly less expensive. The Pixel 7, in particular, is $100 cheaper than even the cheapest Galaxy S22. The Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, was voted the best phone of 2022 by both us and our readers. OnePlus 11 ($699): The latest OnePlus flagship will be quite similar to the Galaxy S22 Plus and land at a much cheaper price. The camera experience won’t be as good, and you’ll lose out on wireless charging and a full IP68 rating, but it’s a good alternative if the Galaxy S22 Plus just doesn’t do it for you.

($699): The latest OnePlus flagship will be quite similar to the Galaxy S22 Plus and land at a much cheaper price. The camera experience won’t be as good, and you’ll lose out on wireless charging and a full IP68 rating, but it’s a good alternative if the Galaxy S22 Plus just doesn’t do it for you. Sony Xperia 1 IV ($1,599): The Galaxy S22 Ultra might be one of the best flagships of 2022, but it’s missing two important features: a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. Thankfully, the Sony Xperia 1 IV has both and still delivers a great camera experience. The only downsides are its price and Sony’s history of poor software support. You gotta give a little to get a little with this one.

($1,599): The Galaxy S22 Ultra might be one of the best flagships of 2022, but it’s missing two important features: a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. Thankfully, the Sony Xperia 1 IV has both and still delivers a great camera experience. The only downsides are its price and Sony’s history of poor software support. You gotta give a little to get a little with this one. iPhone 14 series ($799 — $1,099): If you are OK with leaving Android behind, the iPhone 14 series phones are the latest and greatest from Apple. They feature similar pricing and specs as compared to the Galaxy S22 series. Do note, though, that none of the iPhone 14 models feature a periscope zoom camera or S Pen equivalent, so the iPhone 14 Pro Max isn’t exactly a 1:1 facsimile of a Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/128GB): $699 / £769 / €749 / CA $969 / Rs. 57,999

$699 / £769 / €749 / CA $969 / Rs. 57,999 Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/256GB): $749 / £819 / €799 / CA $1,049 / Rs. 61,999

$749 / £819 / €799 / CA $1,049 / Rs. 61,999 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (8/128GB): $999 / £949 / €1,059 / CA$1,399.99 No longer in production

No longer in production Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (8/256GB): $1,049 / £999 / €1,109 / CA$1,469.99 No longer in production

No longer in production Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8/128GB): $1,199 / £1,149 / €1,259 / CA$1,649.99 No longer in production

No longer in production Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/256GB): $1,299 / £1,249 / €1,359 / CA$1,789.99 No longer in production

No longer in production Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12/512GB): $1,399 / £1,329 / €1,459 / CA$1,929.99 No longer in production

No longer in production Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/1TB): $1,599 / £1,499 / €1,659 / CA$2,209.99 No longer in production Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series opened on February 9, 2022. General sales began on February 25, a little more than two weeks later.

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series complete, Samsung and its partners are moving on from the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra will no longer be produced, with customers looking at those devices encouraged to check out the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra instead. As time goes on, it will be harder to get these devices, but you can hit up Amazon or Best Buy if you know that’s what you want.

The vanilla Galaxy S22 is still available and in production and has a lower price. It now starts at $699, a full $100 cheaper than its original cost. Similar price drops happened around the globe, too. You can grab that from Samsung.

FAQs

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Which Galaxy S22 phone should I buy? If you don’t want the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the choice between the other two is easy: the Galaxy S22 Plus is bigger. Other than the sizes of the phones (and the sizes of their batteries), the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are pretty similar. If you want the best of the best of 2022, though, you want the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 made of 'glasstic' again? No, the front and back of the Galaxy S22 are covered with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, just like the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Are the Galaxy S22 phones water-resistant? Yes. All three phones are IP68-certified, so they can withstand 30 minutes of submersion in 1.5m (~5ft) of water. They are also dust-resistant.

Do any of the Galaxy S22 phones have microSD card slots? No. None of the Galaxy S22 phones have expandable storage, so choose your storage variant wisely.

Do the phones come with chargers in the box? No. You will need to use a charger you already own for these phones. Conversely, you can buy a new one separately to get the top charging speeds from the phones. For the Galaxy S22, you want a USB PD PPS-compliant charger capable of 25W speeds. For the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, you want a USB PD PPS-compliant charger capable of 45W speeds.

Can I use the phones on any 5G network? If you buy any of the three Galaxy S22 phones unlocked, you can use them on any carrier and they will connect to that carrier’s 5G network. This is possible because all three models support both mmWave and Sub6 5G connections.

